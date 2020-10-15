Mystery Belfast knifeman: Image released after sixth attack reported

Search: Detectives investigating a series of attacks on women in the Belfast area on Monday want to identify the male in this image

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they "urgently" want to trace after a sixth attack on a woman in Belfast on Monday evening was reported.

Four women, aged between 19 and 22, sustained stab wounds, while two others were punched in the head in separate attacks in the south of the city between 7.42pm and 9.03pm on Monday evening.

The incidents took place at Castle Place, Ormeau Avenue, Donegall Square West, Dublin Road, University Road and Upper Lisburn Road.

Releasing the image from Donegall Place of the man they want to trace, Belfast area co-ordinator Chief Superintendent Simon Walls said: "These were frightening random attacks for these young women but thankfully incidents like this are extremely rare.

"While detectives are continuing to conduct extensive CCTV enquiries, I would appeal to any drivers who were in the areas at the time to review any dash cam footage, and for any business owners in the relevant areas to review their CCTV.

"The man is described as wearing dark clothing, possibly wearing a hooded top, cycling a mountain bike which may have a light coloured frame and reflectors on the spokes. We believe the man may have been wearing a black mask and wearing a backpack."