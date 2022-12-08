Mystery Belfast man ‘Mr M’ scoops six-figures in EuroMillions draw

A mystery Belfast man has scooped himself £387,318 on The National Lottery’s EuroMillions draw which took place last month.

Identified only as ‘Mr M’ the lucky man matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Friday 4 November to win the six-figure prize.

‘Mr M’ has said he now plans to propose to his partner, buy a new home and go on holiday with his winnings.

According to the National Lottery, the mystery man played the Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app.

He has now become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games, according to the game company Camelot who operate The National Lottery.

“What incredible news for Mr. M for winning this fantastic prize! He can now look forward to buying his dream home, going on holiday and bagging himself a fiancé” said Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery,

‘Mr M’ joins fellow Belfast resident ‘Mr W’ as latest National Lottery winners. ‘Mr W’ bagged £111,262.40 after matching five main numbers in a draw in September.

The National Lottery gives interactive winners the opportunity to release their name or remain anonymous.

"Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30M is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects” said a spokesperson.

"This money helps support everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nations' athletes win medals at the Commonwealth Games. To date, over £46BN has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 670,000 individual grants awarded.”