Mystery Belfast man ‘Mr W’ scoops six-figure EuroMillions win

A mystery resident in south Belfast has scooped a massive win on the EuroMillions.

The lucky ticketholder, known only as Mr W, has bagged £111,262.40 after matching five main numbers in last Friday’s draw.

They are among the eight million players who win cash prizes every week.

Camelot’s Andy Carter has wished Mr W every success with his new bank balance.

“Huge congratulations to Mr. W for winning this fantastic prize,” the senior winners’ advisor said.

“He can look forward to making many memories in his new home with his new windfall.”

The National Lottery gives interactive winners the opportunity to release their name or remain anonymous.

However they can also choose partial publicity like the most recent winner in NI has done.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30M is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects,” a spokesperson said.

“This money helps support everything from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nations' athletes win medals at this summer's Commonwealth Games.”

To date, over £46bn has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 670,000 individual grants awarded.