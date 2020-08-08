Mystery of the vanishing flowers: Police hunt green-fingered thieves

Police stalk thieves stealing floral displays across Co Antrim

Green-fingered thieves are being hunted in Co Antrim after they stole a number of council-owned flower pots in the dead of night.

Over the summer months hefty flower barrels and baskets belonging to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have been taken from its town centres.

Stoneyford has also had six hanging baskets pinched from its lamp posts.

Michael Dobbin, vice-chair of Glenavy Community Partnership, said there was a lot of frustration and anger in the community as the village has only recently benefited from the flowers.

"We have spent a lot of time campaigning and pushing the politicians and the council to try and get the flower pots into Glenavy," he stated. "That's added to the frustration that once we got them in, they've gone again.

"It's just a pure act of theft. Bottom line."

The main street of Glenavy is currently being enhanced thanks to a rural development scheme but Mr Dobbin was concerned that newly installed items on footpaths could attract more thefts.

"This is something our group has been pushing for from day one," he added. "We're getting the whole main street revamped and up to date, and it will reduce speeding and make the street look very presentable.

"What's going to happen when the work is done and there are more attractive things on the street to attract thefts?

"We are going to have to liaise with the PSNI and the council to try and make sure this is a one-off event."

Meanwhile, UUP councillor Ross McLernon expressed his disappointment over the thefts as the council allowed local community groups to plant the flowers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"The community groups planted them all themselves, which actually makes it quite frustrating," he said. "The groups in the individual areas put in quite a lot of effort and the plants were only up a month.

"Community groups used this as an opportunity to get people out together during the lockdown and have a bit of fun by coming out and planting them.

"It could have taken the groups half a day or a day to do them and they took a bit of pride in them."

Alliance councillor David Honeyford said the "bizarre" act appeared very organised.

"Basically someone has orchestrated the theft of two flower barrels from almost every village in the Killultagh area," he continued.

"They call them [flower planters] canoes. They're not going to be blowing away - they're not light in any way."

A council spokeswoman said the thefts were reported to police. "A number of large flower planters belonging to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, which adorn the villages of the council area, have been stolen over the summer months," she added.

"These include two from Stoneyford, two from Dundrod, one from Aghalee, two from Glenavy and two from Ballinderry. Six hanging baskets have also been stolen from Stoneyford.

"If anyone knows any information about these incidents please contact the PSNI."