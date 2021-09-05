Nadine ‘absolutely devastated’ by pal Sarah’s death

Derry-born Girls Aloud star leads the tributes after Harding dies of cancer aged 39

Sarah Harding with Cheryl Cole, Nicola Roberts, Nadine and Kimberley Walsh shortly after winning Popstars: The Rivals in 2002. Credit: Ian West

A devastated Nadine Coyle has led the tributes to her Girls Aloud bandmate and friend Sarah Harding, who has died from cancer at the age of 39.

Sarah revealed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

The singer’s death was announced on Instagram on Sunday by her mother Marie, who described her daughter as “a bright shining star”.

The caption under a black and white image of a smiling Sarah said: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.

“It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease — she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead — Marie x.”

Derry star Nadine, who was closest to Sarah in the band, posted on Instagram: “I am absolutely devastated.

“I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl and what she means to me.

“I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now, I’m sending so much love to you.”

Calum Best, who dated the singer on and off for two years from 2005, also paid tribute to his former girlfriend, recalling the ‘crazy fun times and adventures’ they had shared.

Alongside three photographs of the couple, Calum, who was supported by Sarah when his father — east Belfast footballing legend George Best — passed away, wrote on Twitter: “Jesus this one hits home, so damn sad, so young.

“I hope u rest in peace Sarah, we had some crazy fun times and adventures.

“U will be so very missed. Sending so much love to ur mom.”

Belfast-based magazine editor Kim Kelly, who was a showbiz editor in London in the mid-2000s, interviewed Harding several times and attended her star-studded birthday bash at a venue in Piccadilly Circus.

She described her as “quiet, polite and well-spoken” and said that at the height of the band’s fame, Harding was the stand-out star. They scored four number one singles and two number one albums, with tracks like Sound of the Underground, Love Machine and The Promise.

“Before Cheryl became a massive star, Sarah was the most famous member of the band and the one all the Press were most interested in,” said Kim.

“She was the life and soul of the party and was always out and about. Her on/off relationship with Calum Best meant she was often in the news.

“She was the girl-about-town, as famous at that time as Jordan or Victoria Beckham but she was actually quiet, polite and well-spoken when you met her.

“I remember her arriving late at her birthday bash; this tiny girl, in a black dress with her hair up in a bun and big blue eyes. There must have been hundreds of photographers there; she was the centre of attention.”

According to Kim, Sarah was often overlooked as a singer, even though she had one of the strongest voices in the girl group. “Sometimes her personal life overtook the music. There was story after story about her until Cheryl’s fame eclipsed hers,” she said.

“But she was a brilliant singer. She also tried her hand at acting, appearing in the St Trinian’s franchise, but I don’t think fame really suited her. She was too fragile.

“Sarah said that she wouldn’t see another Christmas; she knew she was dying. Even so, the news is still such a shock.”

Following the news of her death, famous names from the worlds of music and television shared their condolences and memories of working with the Girls Aloud star.

Singer and talent show judge Alesha Dixon said on Twitter: “A sad day!

“Such a shining star! Rest in peace beautiful Sarah.”

Former Big Brother host Davina McCall described her as a “star from the get go” and “hugely fun and outgoing yet also somehow fragile”.

And Spice Girls star Geri Horner paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world.”

A tweet from the official account of Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly said: “Such sad news. RIP Sarah xx”.

Former Popstars: The Rivals judge Louis Walsh said he will remember Sarah with “great fondness”.

The Irish music manager helped put together the group on the ITV show in 2002, after similar successes with Boyzone and Westlife.

He said: “It’s just sad she has gone too young. She was always fun and the life and soul of the party. Anytime she came to Dublin in the early days we went out to the Pod nightclub and would be the last to leave. It’s just so unfair, I was hoping she was getting better. She was fun and loved music, dancing and life. I will remember her with great fondness.”

Earlier this year, Harding said she was told by a doctor she would probably not be alive next Christmas.

In an extract of her memoir, Hear Me Out, Harding wrote: “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.

“I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that. Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.”