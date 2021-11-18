Naomi Long and Robin Swann inundated with support following Twitter abuse

Politicians Naomi Long and Robin Swann have been inundated with support online after abuse was leveled at the pair on social media.

Support for the Alliance Party leader and Health Minister came from across the political spectrum, with the likes SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard and UUP leader Doug Beattie all condemning the abuse.

Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State Brandon Lewis also gave his support to Ms Long, writing: “The vile misogynistic abuse that has been directed towards her since yesterday’s vote is disgusting and has no place in this echo chamber or outside of it.”

Abuse was directed to a number of politicians on social media following the decision by the Stormont Executive to approve mandatory vaccine passports on Wednesday.

Four Executive parties backed a proposal from Mr Swann that will see legal enforcement of Covid-19 certification entry requirements for nightclubs, bars, restaurants and a range of other settings from December 13.

While the four DUP ministers voted against the vaccine passport proposal, the party did not deploy a cross-community voting mechanism that could have blocked the introduction of certification in the region.

The decision to bring in the measure prompted a widespread debate across social media on Wednesday evening, with a number of tweets singling out the Justice Minister and Health Minister with the abuse.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie described the abuse directed at both politicians as “utterly disgraceful”.

“You can have a point of view, that’s fair, but you’ve no right to abuse anyone on here or anywhere else,” he said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood sent his “solidarity” to Mrs Long, adding: “Social media companies really need to stop allowing thugs to turn their platforms into cess pits.”

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard wrote: “You have to be a cowardly weasel to launch the type of attack on a female public representative that Naomi Long has suffered today on Twitter. Utterly pathetic.”

Ms Long’s husband Michael – a Belfast councillor himself – wrote: “Social media is a sewer and full of non-entities seeking attention. Thanks to many people who have expressed support from across the spectrum for Naomi tonight.”

Political leaders in Stormont have previously condemned the level of online abuse faced by politicians here.

In October deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said there are “very few MLAs” who have not been subjected to abuse and threats online.

While former DUP leader Arlene Foster has been publicly vocal about campaigning against harassment of women in the public eye.

Condemnation of the abuse on Wednesday also came from further afield, with broadcaster Frank Mitchell tweeting: “What does tonight's vile social media attack on @naomi_long say about modern humanity?

“Is it time for society to be stronger and speak out more clearly and loudly to protect her and other women from being abused in such a way?”

Former DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly added: “Come on Twitter folks, stop the attacks on personal appearance. It is not on. Stop the toxic hate. We may have different views, but engage on the issues.”

Hospitality Ulster, the group which represents the industry here, wrote: “We stand united with Ministers @RobinSwannMoH and @naomi_long against abuse and threats. Unacceptable.”

In a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said: “It is our top priority to keep everyone who uses Twitter safe and free from abuse. While we have made recent strides in giving people greater control to manage their safety - including through proactive interventions like Safety Mode - our product, policy and engineering teams continue to work at scale and pace to build a healthier Twitter.

"Right now, 65% of the abusive content we action is surfaced proactively for human review, instead of relying on reports from people using Twitter. Abusive and hateful conduct has no place on our service and we will continue to take swift action on the minority that try to undermine the conversation for the majority'.”