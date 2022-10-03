Naomi Long announces increase to limit for small claims court cases

Alliance Party leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long has increased the upper limit for claims which can be heard in small claims court.

The maximum value of a claims which can be heard increases from £3,000 to £5,000.

Typical claims in small claims court include pursuing unpaid invoices, breach of contract claims, sale of goods and services disputes and claims for unpaid rent.

The increase was brought forward following consideration of responses to a public consultation on increasing the general civil jurisdiction of the county court.

Legal provision for the increase was made by in the County Courts (Financial Limits) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022 earlier this year, and comes into operation today.

In a statement, Ms Long said: “I am delighted that the maximum value of claims to the small claims court today increases from £3,000 to £5,000.

“I want the system for making civil claims to be as efficient as possible by ensuring that cases are heard in the right court setting, consistent with their complexity and relative value.

“The small claims court is designed to bring speedy resolution for citizens in lower value cases. Increasing the maximum financial value of claims which that court can hear helps to ensure a more accessible justice system, supporting litigants who may not otherwise wish to pursue a claim in the county court.”