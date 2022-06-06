Naomi Long: File to be sent to Public Prosecution Service over Michaela McAreavey video

Justice Minister Naomi Long has said she understands “at least” one file will be sent to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) over a video which mocked the death of Michaela McAreavey.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Monday, Mrs Long said the video is indicative of “deep-seated sectarianism” in Northern Ireland which must always be challenged.

In the video clip, which was filmed in an Orange Hall in greater Belfast last month, several men appear to be singing a song about the 27-year-old teacher from Tyrone.

She was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10, 2011.

Mrs McAreavey, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

Mrs Long has been in touch with the PSNI’s Chief Constable about the incident.

It’s understood that three people who appeared in the video have resigned from the Orange Order.

Mrs Long said: “I just think it was a shocking incident, not only because of the content of the video clip, but moreso because so many people present seemed to know the song and it seemed to be something people were familiar with, suggesting it isn’t the first time they’ve heard it.

“I think a lot of people found that particularly chilling.”

The Alliance Party leader said she had difficulty accepting that it was “drink-fuelled stupidity” believing that alcohol couldn’t be used as an “excuse”.

She described apologies as “damage limitation” but acknowledged that if people reflected on their behaviour and recognised that it was “repulsive” then that is a “positive to come out of this”.

It speaks to a wider culture of sectarianism in Northern Ireland, the east Belfast MLA said: “I think it is a deep-seated culture of sectarianism within what is a very bitter and divided society and I think it would be very unfair to simply say it is a problem for loyalism.

“We have seen videos circulating on different occasions where people are making sectarian remarks from a whole host of settings where the behaviour is, to those who are not accustomed to it, utterly shocking.

“And so I think there is a danger of assuming that this is representative of everyone who is in the Orange Order, it is certainly not representative of everyone who is in unionism.

“Unionist political leadership has been robust in its condemnation of the remarks that were made. But equally it would be wrong to suggest that there is not sectarianism that cuts right across our society or to ignore the fact that it needs to be dealt with.”

There is an onus on everyone to call out sectarianism, she said, to root it out of Northern Ireland society.

Meanwhile, Ms Long also backed the vote of confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying it has taken the Conservative “some time” to catch up with the rest of the country.