Naomi Long hits back at online ‘bullies’ in first comments since Twitter trolls targeted her

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has hit back at the online “bullies” and expressed worry over abuse dished out to women on social media, as she made her first public statement since facing a deluge of trolling online last week.

The Justice Minister and Health Minister Robin Swann have both faced a barrage of abuse since the controversial decision on Wednesday afternoon to approve vaccine passports in Northern Ireland.

The pair received support from across the political divide and beyond, with many appalled at the personal trolling directed towards the ministers.

Speaking out on Sunday, Ms Long said she fears for “the women who have a contribution to make to public life” as a result of the abuse online and said social media “needs to do better”.

Ms Long said “bullies need to be held accountable” and described being determined to “not be deflected”.

“Thanks to all who expressed solidarity over the last few days. Your kindness is an antidote to the bile,” she wrote.

“I'm fortunate: I'm strong, with an amazing support network of people who love and respect me. Anyone who thinks bullying will break me clearly doesn't know me.

“But I do worry for young women, growing up surrounded by misogyny, sexism, bullying and body shaming. Who might not survive such a pile-on.

“I worry for women who have a contribution to make to public life, but will see the treatment dished out to others and think twice.

“And I worry for the women who share their lives with those involved in orchestrating such hateful behaviour.

“A "thick skin" shouldn't be a prerequisite for public life. We shouldn't have to "toughen up".

“Social media needs to do better. Bullies need to be held accountable.”

She added: “Tomorrow, I'll be doing my job as always. I will not be deflected. I will not be bullied. I will not give anyone that power over me.”

The leader went on to share a photo featuring part of the Maya Angelou poem Still I Rise.

Abuse was directed to a number of politicians on social media following the decision by the Stormont Executive to approve mandatory vaccine passports on Wednesday.

Four Executive parties backed a proposal from Mr Swann that will see legal enforcement of Covid-19 certification entry requirements for nightclubs, bars, restaurants and a range of other settings from December 13.

Political leaders in Stormont have previously condemned the level of online abuse faced by politicians here.

In October deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said there are “very few MLAs” who have not been subjected to abuse and threats online.

While former DUP leader Arlene Foster has been publicly vocal about campaigning against harassment of women in the public eye.