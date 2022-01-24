Naomi Long: Justice system may not recover from ‘incredibly damaging’ budget cuts

Justice Minister Naomi Long has warned of irreparable damage to the justice system and significant cuts to police officer numbers if Stormont’s draft budget proceeds as planned.

The PSNI said it had to delay the recruitment of 85 officers due to ‘financial pressures’.

In a letter to the policing board, Chief Constable Simon Byrne described the move as “prudent” in the circumstances amid concerns over Stormont’s draft budget.

He previously warned that if implemented PSNI officer numbers could drop by 900 over the next three years.

Student officers were due to begin training in March and would have upped costs to the service by up to £5m this year.

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle’s The Breakfast Show on Monday, Justice Minister Naomi Long said until such times as the budget is agreed, the Chief Constable doesn’t want to proceed.

“Obviously that would be four to five million pounds of unfunded pressure, and when you’re dealing with peoples’ jobs you don’t want to put them in a situation where you offer them a job and find out in a few months, or a few weeks later, that you don’t have the money to pay them.

“Basically, what he has done is paused it until such times as we’re clear as to what the final outcome of the budget will be.

“Because certainly under the draft budget it wouldn’t be possible to continue with recruitment, it would actually require, not just the PSNI, but right across the justice system for us to be looking at some fairly significant cuts.

“Cuts that I’ve been very clear, both with the finance minister and rest of the Executive, would be incredibly damaging to the justice system.”

She told the BBC Justice is the only department that would be losing money because of the budget, a point that has been verified by the independent fiscal council.

“No one knows who the next Justice Minister is going to be, so this is not about me or my department, this is simply about an analysis of the impact this cut would have on the justice system as a whole.

“And I think it’s a very grave situation, we would struggle to be able to fulfil our statutory functions as a result of the cuts in this budget and I don’t think that’s an acceptable place to be with something that is as fundamental to health and well-being.”

She added: “I have no argument with the need to prioritise health but we do need to recognise that many of the things that contribute to good health and well-being are not necessarily delivered by the department of health itself, they’re also delivered by other departments.

“This is not just about the PSNI, though that is about 68% of the justice budget, it is also about maintaining prisons, it’s also about ensuring that we properly fund the court system, that we properly recover from Covid.

“If you look for example at what happened to the budgets in England when the Chancellor made his announcement, there was £2bn set aside specifically for justice pressures because of the recognition of Covid recovery and other things that would need to be done during that time.

“Now, that money is not hypothecated when it comes to Northern Ireland through the block grant, so it’s not ring-fenced for justice, but we did write to the department of finance and ask how much of that would be coming our way. And the answer is nothing. So we’re being expected to recover the justice system here on no money at all.”

She said the Finance Minister Conor Murphy has insisted that a 2% cut across all Stormont departments is the same but Ms Long fundamentally disagreed with that point.

“Because there is other money that comes to other departments on top of that compensates for them. And that’s set out very clearly in terms of the analysis from the fiscal council.

“But it also comes off the back of a 9% cut in the justice budget since justice was devolved and you can’t year on year have that kind of depth of cut and be able to manage it.

“We have done some very significant reform in justice, whether it’s to legal aid, whether it’s to how we fund the legal profession in terms of the work the do on behalf of the department of justice, whether it’s in terms of efficiencies throughout the department itself,” she said.

Ms Long said the department is at the point “where no fat can be trimmed and a significant amount of damage would be done”, damage over the next three years which “may not be recoverable”.

The PSNI currently employs around 7,000 officers and had announced in November that it would be recruiting 400 additional student officers as part of a new campaign focusing on “the next generation” of police officers in the force.

The NI Executive had pledged to increase officer numbers to 7,500 in the 2020 New Decade, New Approach agreement (NDNA).

Ms Long said numbers will go “significantly backwards”, according to analysis by the Chief Constable.

And dealing with important issues such as the Stalking Bill all add pressures to the budget and are integral to people’s health and well-being and sense of safety in their homes.