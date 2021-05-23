Naomi Long: No ‘substantive rationale’ for judge-led inquiry into police actions during Bobby Storey funeral

The Justice Minister Naomi Long has said there is not a “substantive rationale” for a judge-led inquiry into the Bobby Storey funeral, following calls from Doug Beattie.

The new leader of the Ulster Unionist Party made the call following what he described as an “honest and robust” meeting with PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne on Friday.

The Upper Bann MLA said questions remained over communications between Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly and the PSNI over the organisation of the Bobby Storey funeral in June last year.

Mr Beattie said there was an “opportunity” for what he called a “short and sharp” judge led inquiry into the policing operation around the events of the funeral.

Mr Beattie's predecessor Steve Aiken had called for Mr Byrne to quit following the PPS's decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein politicians who attended the funeral.

After the meeting on Friday, Mr Beattie said Mr Byrne had insisted that he would not be quitting.

Speaking on BBC’s Sunday Politics show, Mrs Long appeared to rule out the demands for an inquiry, and said in her view there was “no such thing” as a rapid inquiry.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“As soon as we go to an inquiry, it would have to be under the terms of the Public Inquiries Act and as we know from RHI, that was anything but short and sharp,” she told the programme.

“Oversight is a matter for the Policing Board of Northern Ireland they are free to ask the chief constable any questions that they may have.

“They have the right to commission a further inquiry of their own in terms of how they would respond to this.

“There is also the outstanding matter of the Police Ombudsman and any role that her office may have in terms of looking at individual complaints with respect to the policing operation.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“I think that there are adequate ways through the current mechanisms for us to look at issues with the report and with the policing operation.

“What is crucial is that politicians respect the independence of the institutions, both of policing themselves, but also the oversight mechanisms that are in place.

“I think we are coming pretty close to the line in terms of calling for political intervention in matters that are quite rightly indepdent of political office.”

A report conducted by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) published last week found no bias in how the police handled the funeral of the former IRA man.

The MLA for Strangford, Mike Nesbitt, said the report was “lacking in detail” and reiterated the call for a judge to review the event.

“It is incomplete because we don’t know the nature of the communications between the PSNI and the funeral organisers,” the former UUP leader told the Sunday Politics show.

“What we are talking about is not a public inquiry, we are just talking about a trusted figure like a judge coming in and spending a few weeks, a few weeks only, reviewing all the papers.”