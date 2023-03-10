Naomi Long says BBC bosses have ‘lost sight’ of purpose amidst Gary Lineker row

Naomi Long has accused the BBC of acting “like propagandists, not public servants” amidst reports that the broadcaster has ‘told’ Gary Lineker to ‘step back’ from Match Of The Day (MOTD).

The corporation said on Friday that it had “decided” Lineker would take a break from presenting the BBC One football highlights show until an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media had been reached.

It comes after the former footballer made online comments criticising the Conservative government’s new asylum policy, in which he compared the language used to launch it with 1930s Germany on Twitter.

The BBC has asked the 62-year-old presenter to step back after "extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days".

On Friday, regular MOTD pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright both confirmed that they have told the BBC they will not be appearing on Saturday’s show, in solidarity with Mr Lineker.

Ex-Arsenal legend Ian Wright tweeted: "Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity.”

Naomi Long re-shared this tweet, adding: “Well said.”

In response to them not appearing, a BBC spokesperson said: “Some of our pundits have said that they don’t wish to appear on the programme while we seek to resolve the situation with Gary.

“We understand their position and we have decided that the programme will focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry.”

Mrs Long also shared an article by The Guardian, which reports that the BBC has decided not to broadcast an episode of David Attenborough’s flagship new series on British wildlife, because of fears its themes of the destruction of nature could ‘risk a backlash from Tory politicians and the right-wing press”.

The Alliance Party leader said: “#DavidAttenborough and his programmes are the jewel in the crown of the BBC. If him speaking truth annoys those in power, good.

“The BBC is meant to be a public service broadcaster, not a state broadcaster, an important difference, of which those in charge have lost sight.

"On the same day, we have Gary Lineker "stepping back" from MOTD for daring to challenge the dehumanising and degrading language the Government is using against asylum seekers - not on the BBC, not as a journalist/newscaster, but a sports commentator on his personal twitter.

"They object to Gary Lineker's likening the language to 1930s Germany, yet silencing those who express disquiet and quashing dissenting voices against those who are trashing our common humanity and global responsibility, they act like propagandists not public servants.”

Speaking in response to the controversy surrounding David Attenborough’s Wild Isles programme, a BBC spokesperson said: “This is totally inaccurate, there is no ‘sixth episode’.

"Wild Isles is – and always was - a five part series and does not shy away from environmental content. We have acquired a separate film for iPlayer from the RSPB and WWF and Silverback Films about people working to preserve and restore the biodiversity of the British Isles.”

Announcing the decision regarding Lineker on Friday, a spokesperson for the BBC added: “We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match Of The Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.

“When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none.

“We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

It is not yet clear who will stand in for him during Saturday’s edition of Match Of The Day.

According to Channel 5, presenter Dan Walker messaged Gary Lineker asking: “What is happening. Are you stepping back?”

Mr Lineker responded: “No, they’ve told me I have to step back.”