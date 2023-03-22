Naomi Long slams Ian Paisley’s ‘shameless’ anti-Framework sticker

Alliance leader Naomi Long has slammed Ian Paisley after he turned up to Westminster sporting an anti-Windsor Framework sticker.

She branded the North Antrim DUP MP as “shameless”.

The sticker reads “Northern Ireland Protocol Windsor Framework Doesn’t Cut The Mustard,” and is in the style of a Colman’s Mustard advertisement.

Mrs Long said she wasn’t impressed to see “a grown-ass man” making light of the issue, which has seen Northern Ireland without a functioning government for over a year.

She said: “A grown-ass man treating the future of NI, its devolved institutions, and its people as one big joke.

“Nothing new, but I wonder if those struggling to pay their bills, to see a doctor, to deliver our public services, or save their businesses are laughing? I doubt it.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In response to one comment who asked what would cut the mustard, the MLA for East Belfast said: “He doesn't have a clue: that's the real problem. Taking this deal would require leadership which is sadly lacking.

“It's their leadership that doesn't cut the mustard on this one.”

It comes as Westminster MPs voted in favour of the Stormont Brake mechanism following a debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

All eight DUP MPs voted against the deal, as well as former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and Cabinet ministers Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood both backed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s deal.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, former health secretary Matt Hancock and Conor McGinn, who is originally from south Armagh, also voted for it.

Following the vote, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said he welcomed the result and the Stormont Brake is a measure which “lies at the very heart” of the Windsor Framework.