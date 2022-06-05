Naomi Long: Video mocking Michaela McAreavey has ‘overshadowed’ Centenary and Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Those involved in a video appearing to mock the murder of Michaela McAreavey have “overshadowed” the weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, according to Naomi Long.

The Justice Minister told BBC NI’s Sunday Politics the clip shared on social media, believed to have been filmed last Saturday, had taken the shine off what had been a “very positive period for Northern Ireland”.

The clip which referenced the murder of Mrs McAreavey in Mauritius in 2011, was filmed in a hall decorated with Orange Order banners and Union flag bunting.

Two of the people involved, John Bell and Andrew McDade, offered an apology for their actions, with widespread condemnation from across Northern Ireland and beyond at the scenes.

The Orange Order also said an inquiry into the video had started, as they confirmed anyone found to be from the organisation involved would “face disciplinary proceedings”.

Understood to have been filmed the weekend prior during the Centenary celebration, the video emerged on Friday in the midst of Northern Ireland celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee.

Ms Long confirmed PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has “reassured” her police are looking into the clip to determine if any criminal offences have taken place.

She said it was “very clear” the video is “profoundly sectarian, deeply insulting and hurtful” but said she did not want to prejudice any investigation by police.

“It has sadly I think overshadowed what generally has been a very positive period for Northern Ireland in terms of all the other things going on over the weekend all the positive community engagement,” the Alliance Party leader said.

“It is just sad I think this has overshadowed all of that. I would imagine they [unionists] would be furious in the same way we all are.

“I do think from their [Orange Order] perspective, having had a very positive Centenary celebration the weekend before that passed off with really no trouble at all, it is the last thing they need when they are trying to make a positive impact.

“That they then have people associated with the organisation at some level behaving in such an egregious and sectarian manner.

“I have to say that John McAreavey, in his short tweet in follow up to that, I think encapsulated the difference between the kind of grace and compassion and humanity he was able to demonstrate in comparison to those involved in the video.

“I think his dignity spoke to how grim it was.”