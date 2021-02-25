'Naomi would like us to do something positive': Family of 21-year-old killed in crash raise funds for air ambulance

Tragedy: Naomi Lynn died along with a friend in a collision last February

The family of a young Co Antrim woman who was killed in a road crash are raising funds for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance in her memory.

Naomi Lynn (21), a student at Queen's University, died in the collision near Glarryford on February 19 last year.

Friend and co-worker Andy Burke (23), a passenger in the car, also died.

The pair had worked in a coffee shop at Belfast International Airport.

At Naomi's funeral in Portglenone First Presbyterian Church, mourners heard her described as talented, creative and sporty.

She was working in Starbucks at the airport to help support her studies.

She had been due to graduate with a degree in architecture last summer.

To mark the first anniversary of the double tragedy, the family wanted to raise money for the Air Ambulance by raffling off a signed Ulster Rugby shirt.

The emergency helicopter had attended the scene of the collision.

Naomi's father Bryan said yesterday: "It's a great charity and it takes around £5,500 per day to run.

"The Government doesn't support (it), and it's up to us supporters to raise money for it."

Mr Lynn added that the last 12 months had been incredibly difficult for the family.

"It's been a very short year. I can't believe how quickly a year has passed by, but it's been a struggle. It has been very trying," he said.

"But doing something positive keeps our minds occupied.

"Naomi was a fundraiser herself - one day she took the notion of shaving off her hair.

"I said: 'What! You're going to shave off your hair'. She told me it was for kids' cancer.

"There was a wee article in the papers as well where she got all of her hair shaved off. So we just feel that Naomi would like us to be doing something positive."

Mr Lynn said he, wife Barbara, daughter Jenna, friends and loved ones would be "eternally grateful" for the support shown by the community at the funeral.

There had been plans for the family to host a gala dinner and charity auction in the Tullyglass House Hotel last Friday, but that has been postponed until next year due to the pandemic.

"With the current restrictions the date has been changed to February 19, 2022," Mr Lynn said.

"Tickets already bought remain valid and tickets are now available for the new date as well.

"We've raised around £3,000 to £4,000 so far in the past six days, which is amazing. And then we'll have funds from the gala.

"And with us being in the restaurant trade ourselves, we've a lot of good contacts for auction and raffle prizes."

Those who wish to enter the competition to win the Ulster Rugby shirt are being asked to make a £10 donation via JustGiving.

The winner will be chosen at a live draw to be streamed on Facebook next month.

Details of the competition can be found via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/inmemoryofnaomilynn