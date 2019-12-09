Narrow escape in storm after tree blown down on top of car in Tyrone

A car was hit by a falling tree near Cookstown

A driver and their passengers had a lucky escape after a tree fell on their car during stormy weather in Co Tyrone.

It happened on the Dungannon Road near Cookstown, opposite a 24-hour petrol station, on Saturday evening.

Despite the fallen tree causing significant damage to the roof of the vehicle police said the driver and passengers escaped with only minor injuries.

Electric cables were pulled down as a result of the fallen tree and the Dungannon Road was closed for several hours.

The PSNI said stormy weather led to fences and branches coming down, with a lot of debris on the roads.

Meanwhile, forecasters warned of disruption as Storm Atiyah swept into Ireland and the UK yesterday and overnight. The Met Office issued a yellow warning for severe gales for west Wales and south west England from 3pm yesterday through to 9am this morning.

Storm Atiyah, named by the Irish meteorological service Met Eireann, was predicted to move from west to east.

As the first named storm of the season swept in from Iceland, the forecaster warned of severe weather with gusts of over 130km per hour expected to hit Co Kerry.

Extreme caution was advised, especially near the coast and on high ground.

A status orange wind warning came into effect from 1pm yesterday for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Limerick.

Met Eireann said a status yellow wind warning will remain in operation until early this morning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford, with gusts between 90 and 110km/h likely.

Electricity supply networks yesterday warned that the storm may result in some customers losing supply.

Many national parks across the Republic closed and Dublin Zoo cancelled its Wild Lights event yesterday evening.