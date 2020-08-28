Narrow Water bomb victims remembered

Yesterday’s ceremony at the site of the massacre

Wreathes were laid in Co Down in an act of remembrance yesterday at the scene of the Army's worst loss of life during the Troubles.

Forty-one years ago yesterday, 18 soldiers and a civilian lost their lives in two IRA bombs in the Narrow Water massacre. On that same day in Co Sligo, Lord Mountbatten and three others died in another IRA bomb.

Amongst those attending yesterday's ceremony were representatives from victims groups, former Parachute Regiment personnel and families, local British Legions and politicians.

The event was jointly organised by victims group FAIR based in Markethill and the South East Fermanagh Foundation.

FAIR's Molly Carson said: "Our thoughts, prayers and support remains with the bereaved families of The Narrow Water massacre and all those injured, physically and psychologically."