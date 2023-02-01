Natalie McNally Lurgan murder: Searches carried out at home of man arrested for second time

Police at the scene of the arrest — © Kevin Scott

Police arrest a man in relation to the murder of Natalie McNally in Lisburn on January, 31st 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a second time in connection with the murder of Natalie McNally.

The suspect, who police previously said had been eliminated from the investigation, was previously detained on December 19 — the day after detectives believe Ms McNally was murdered in her Lurgan home.

He had reported her murder to the police and was arrested at the scene but was later released and publicly eliminated from the investigation.

Searches were carried out at his home in the Hilden area of Lisburn yesterday, with forensic teams seen at the property.

A number of items were taken from the house for further investigation.

Door-to-door enquiries were carried out in the area, with neighbours asked about movements and CCTV on December 18, the day of the World Cup final.

A police search dog was also brought in as part of the forensic investigation of the suspect’s home.

He was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, where he was last night being questioned by detectives.

A second 32-year-old and a 46-year-old man remain on police bail in connection with the brutal murder.

Ms McNally, who was 32 and 15 weeks pregnant, was killed on December 18 at her home on Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

Police have so far carried out hundreds of house-to-house inquiries and seized more than 4,000 hours of CCTV footage.

Footage of a man police believe to be the killer was also released. It shows the suspect entering Silverwood Green at 8.52pm.

Neighbours reported hearing a row at 9pm. The suspect is then seen leaving the property around half an hour later.

Ms McNally was beaten, strangled and then stabbed with a knife taken from her kitchen.

More than 1,000 people attended a rally in Lurgan Park on Saturday in memory of the Translink marketing worker.

Police at the scene of the arrest — © Kevin Scott

Brendan McNally told the gathering his sister was an inspiration to other women.

He said: “Natalie was a remarkable person. From the age of three, she lived with type one diabetes.

“It remains a testament to her character that she was never restrained in what she wanted to achieve in life. She was delighted to be becoming a mother for the first time.

“For any young person living with diabetes, Natalie is an ideal inspiration.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of the rally, senior detective Eamonn Corrigan said that he believed someone may be covering for Ms McNally’s murderer.

He added: “In cases such as this, I believe that there would not be many people who would know who did this.

“But from my experience, I would be fairly certain there is at least one or two people who know.

“They may have suspicions about a partner or loved one, and they may not want to actually confront those suspicions themselves.

“I would appeal to those individuals who do know or do have a strong suspicion about a friend or a loved one that they really need to examine their conscience and tell us what they know.

“The other side of this is if we get to a stage where we identify anyone who has been assisting or harbouring Natalie’s killer, we will pursue them with the full extent of the law as well.”