Natalie McNally: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Lurgan woman was killed at 15 weeks pregnant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after Natalie McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was “stabbed a number of times” and suffered a “violent death”, according to a PSNI detective.

The 32-year-old man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Ms McNally was killed at her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan on Sunday evening.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “This fatal attack has therefore resulted in a double tragedy, the death of a mother-to-be and her unborn baby.

“Natalie was much loved by her devoted parents and family – and my thoughts are with them at this time. Her death has left family and friends devastated, and the local community in shock.

“What should have been a happy time, in the run up to Christmas, has changed to unimaginable heartache and grief.”

Speaking before the arrest, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell also said the investigation into the murder of Natalie was at a “very early stage”.

Natalie McNally

DCI Caldwell also said social media posts which have circulated online suggesting Natalie may have a connection to a PSNI officer were “not a main line of enquiry”.

The PSNI appealed to anyone with information which may help the investigation into her death to come forward.

Detectives are particularly keen for anyone in the area on the Sunday evening who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell speaks to the media in relation to the murder of Natalie McNally (Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

“In particular, I am appealing to motorists who were travelling on the Kiln Road in Lurgan on the night of Sunday 18 December to get in touch.

"We’re especially keen to hear from anyone travelling in that area between 8.45pm and 9.45pm, and who may have captured dash cam footage. Please contact detectives on 101,” added Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell.

Four police units and eight forensic officers attended the scene of Ms McNally’s death in the Silverwood Green area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police activity at a property in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, County Armagh, where Natalie McNally was murdered.

Following her death, tributes were paid to Ms McNally from across the community.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart tweeted: “There are just no words in situations like this. Two lives lost in the most horrific circumstances.

“Keep praying for this family as they deal with all that is unfolding. Anyone with any information please come forward to the police or the confidential hotline.”

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite wrote: “The last time I got a good chat with Natalie she was heading home with her parents from Belfast Pride. She was so happy and buzzing after having an amazing day.

“Her cat updates and public transit appreciation were so wholesome. I cannot believe this has happened. I’m in disbelief.”

DUP councillor Louise McKinstry said the “entire community of Lurgan was in shock”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family,” she added.

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd echoed those thoughts and said everyone was thinking of the woman’s friends and family.

“Anyone with the slightest piece of information should bring it forward and help police catch this killer,” he said.

“Please contact the PSNI if you believe you have anything which might help bring the perpetrator of this dreadful crime to justice.”