Natalie McNally murder: Family confirm Lurgan woman was pregnant with baby boy as Boxing Day funeral details announced

Family and friends gathered for vigil on Friday night

Murder victim Natalie McNally was expecting a baby boy, a funeral notice for the woman has confirmed.

It has also been announced a funeral service for the Lurgan woman will take place on Boxing Day.

The service for Ms McNally is to take place at her family home, the notice added.

The 32-year-old, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was murdered at her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan on Sunday evening.

She had been stabbed “a number of times” in what police called a “violent death”.

A murder investigation is underway by the PSNI, who released CCTV footage of a key suspect in the case on Thursday.

A funeral notice said the service would be taking place at her parent’s home on Monday, December 26 at 11.00 am.

Burial afterwards will be in St. Colman’s Cemetery, Lurgan.

"Natalie and her unborn baby boy precious daughter of Noel and Bernadette and loving sister of Brendan, Declan and Niall, a much loved niece of Seamus, Barry, Liam, Anne, Gerald, Bernadette, Damian, Kathleen, Patricia, Theresa, Laura, Paul, Pauline, Gerard, Ann and her special Uncle B Bernard as well as their families,” the notice added.

"Loved by Hollie, Kellie, Patrica and Natalie's wide circle of family and friends. Always loved and remembered by her heartbroken family, friends and work colleagues.

"May she rest in peace and love.”

A vigil was held tonight in Lurgan with Natalie McNally's mum Bernadette and dad Noel McNally present, (right of picture) Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk

It comes as family and friends of Ms McNally held a vigil in her memory in the street near her home on Friday evening.

A number of speeches were made, with pink and blue balloons released into the air in memory of the woman and her unborn baby.

During a police press conference on Thursday, her brother Niall McNally said his sister, whom the family affectionately called ‘Nats’, “was the only girl in our family and we treated her like a princess”.

He added: “Yet she was a fiercely independent young woman, working in marketing for Translink, and was passionate about her beliefs and loved her animals and music. We were so proud of her many achievements.

“My mum and dad, Noel and Bernadette, my two brothers, Brendan and Declan, and I are all completely devastated that she is no longer with us and really can’t believe we will never see her beautiful smile or hear her infectious laugh again.

Her brother Brendan, mum Bernadette and dad Noel McNally were in attendance at the vigil Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk

“I cannot actually put into words the heartache we are experiencing. She was the life and soul of our family and we are heartbroken she will not be sitting around the table with us this Christmas Day or any day.

"Nats really was the best sister ever and such a lovely person. She had so many friends and would have done anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold and to add to our unbearable heartache, we are devastated that we will never meet Natalie's baby – we were all looking forward to welcoming the family's first grandchild into the world next year.”