Natalie McNally murder: Man (46) arrested in south Belfast

Detectives investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan have arrested a 46-year-old man in south Belfast.

He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station where he is currently being questioned by detectives.

Natalie was murdered in Lurgan on December 18 just days before she was due to attend a medical scan, which would have told her that she was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy.

She also sustained head and neck injuries in the attack.

A £20,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers, which receives information anonymously, for anyone who can help lead to a conviction.