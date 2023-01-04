Natalie McNally murder: People ‘right across the island’ frightened as Lurgan woman’s cousin speaks about her ‘best friend’

The cousin of the murdered Lurgan woman Natalie McNally has said people in the local area and “right across the island” are frightened following her violent death.

Gemma Doran spoke out about feeling lucky to find a best friend in Ms McNally and shared memories of spending weekends and every summer holiday together as children.

She described a cousin who “wanted to be the voice for people who didn’t necessarily have one”, a key advocate for animal rights throughout her life and someone who “never tried to fit a mould”.

Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, was stabbed to death at her home in Lurgan, the week before Christmas.

Paramedics attended Ms McNally’s house on Silverwood Green at around 10pm, on Monday, December 19, where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 32-year-old men have been arrested as part of the police murder probe, however one is no longer a suspect.

The second man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Speaking to BBC NI, Ms Doran said concern in the local area following the murder “is huge”.

"Not just the people of Silverwood Green, not just the people of Lurgan. People right across the island,” she said.

"Natalie was to be safe in her home and somebody came and took that from her.

“I spent every weekend, I spent every summer holiday in the McNally house and it was a house full of love and a house full of laughter.

“Everyone was welcome. We had the best memories in that house.

“Although petite, Natalie made sure her voice was heard. She made sure she got her turn playing Sonic on the PlayStation or playing Sims into the wee hours of the morning.

“That never left Natalie. Natalie always knew she wanted to be the voice and she wanted to be the voice for people who didn’t necessarily have one.

“She was so strong on animal rights. We protested as kids to end the circus. She never tried to fit a mould, she was just so authentically Natalie.”

Ms Doran added: “It was just a few weeks before all of this I was out in the McNally house.

“I remember thinking I was so jealous of that baby, that the baby is going to get to relive our childhood in this house. Never in a million years did anyone expect to be getting that phone call a week before Christmas.

“For our family this will go on forever. Although this never goes away if we can just get some justice for Natalie and find the person responsible for this it helps to bring some sort of closure.

“It also helps to bring safety and peace of mind to the women all around the community, not just in Lurgan but right across the island, that this person is no longer on our streets.”