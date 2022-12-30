Natalie McNally murder: Police make renewed appeal to catch killer as family campaign for Northern Ireland public to share CCTV footage

Police have made a renewed appeal for information about the murder of Natalie McNally over a week-and-a-half since her body was discovered at her Lurgan home.

Ms McNally was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her murder and was carrying a baby boy that her heartbroken family have named Dean.

The 32-year-old was discovered murdered in her home at Silverwood Green on Monday December 19. Police believe she was stabbed to death the day before.

Hundreds of people gathered in the street outside Ms McNally’s family home for a short celebration of her life on Boxing Day.

Natalie McNally

Recent days have also seen members of the McNally family campaign for users on social media across Northern Ireland to share CCTV footage of the suspect previous released by the PSNI.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said she has been contacted by a “large number of women” concerned about the murder.

"The murder of Natalie McNally was a tragic loss for her family and shocked us all. There is no doubt it has caused worry and concern amongst young females and particularly those who live alone,” she wrote on social media.

"The police have reassured me that there is no increased threat to any other female as a result of this tragedy, however in the interest of ensuring the safety of others they have stepped up patrols significantly and have conducted a number of other foot patrols of the area.

"This will continue. This is all being done in conjunction with the family.”

Local Sinn Fein councillor Catherine Nelson also shared the CCTV footage and said she has been contacted by a number of women in recent days.

"I have been contacted by a number of women in recent days who are worried that the killer of Natalie McNally and her little baby Dean has not yet been caught,” she said.

“These women are worried but like so many also want to help. We will continue to liaise with senior PSNI officers to ensure no stone goes unturned.

“As a community we can all do our bit to ensure the perpetrator is caught and justice is served.”

In a tribute on Christmas Day, Ms McNally's brother Brendan said he will "not now ever recover" from her death.

“My lovely sister Natalie, who I watched grow up since we were children. So smart, strong, independent and capable; cats, dogs; just understanding the things that no one else did,” Mr McNally tweeted.

In an updated appeal, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Our investigation into what was a violent murder, remains ongoing, and we are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information which may assist us, to come forward.

“Last week, we released CCTV footage, which shows a man, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday night at 8.52pm. Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing white footwear, possibly trainers.

“Our efforts to identify the individual captured in this footage remain ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who believes they recognise this person, to get in touch.”

DCI McGuinness continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their help so far, and again highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.

“The reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder. Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.”