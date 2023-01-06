Natalie McNally murder: Police to carry out leaflet drop in Lurgan as hunt for killer continues

Natalie’s brother says he was “full faith and confidence” in PSNI investigation

A vigil was held at Stormont on Thursday in memory of Natalie McNally and Bruna Fonseca, who was murdered in Cork last week

Police are to carry out a leaflet drop as they step up their hunt for the killer of Natalie McNally.

Officers will take to the streets of Lurgan on Sunday, three weeks to the day after the pregnant 32-year-old was stabbed to death in her Silverwood Green home.

As the investigation continued last night:

■ The McNally family expressed concern the killer may have fled to a different jurisdiction.

■ Detectives carried out searches of Silverwood Golf Club

■ A senior detective said he “fully appreciates” women are fearful following the murder.

Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a son, suffered multiple injuries in the attack on December 18. Some were defensive wounds. Her body wasn’t discovered until the following day.

Two men were arrested. One was released and is no longer a suspect. The other remains on police bail.

Police revealed on Thursday they believe they have the murder weapon, a knife from her own home.

Ms McNally’s brother Brendan told this newspaper the family had “full faith and confidence” in the police investigation.

“We take our lead from them and we’ve been very consistent on that,” he added.

He urged anyone with information to come forward to help “get justice for Natalie”.

Natalie’s father Noel told Sky News women in the community “must be terrified that there’s a monster still out on the streets”, but that it’s possible the killer has fled.

It came as officers searched the golf course, which is directly behind Ms McNally’s estate and is joined on to the Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre.

It was also reported by the BBC searches took place at her place of work.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms McNally’s mother Bernie said: “All her presents we had for her, all wrapped up, they’re all upstairs and you look at them, it’s heartbreaking. This was an innocent girl and her baby’s life, and I have to think, God, in her last few minutes, was she pleading for her life? Was she pleading for her baby’s life?

“This all comes into your head. What were her last few minutes like?”

Her husband added: “Somebody’s bound to know the killer, and if you kill somebody that way, you can’t just go home and act normally.

“If they could just find it in their heart to give up loyalty and just go straight to the police.

“You can’t be loyal to someone that has done this to a wee girl because he could do it to someone else, and you wouldn’t want that.”

Earlier, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said police wanted to speak to people who may have interacted with Natalie online.

“The killer had some form of relationship or knowledge of Natalie, and by that I don’t necessarily mean a romantic relationship, but some knowledge and interaction with Natalie prior to her death,” he told the Nolan Show.

“I know that Natalie was a very active user of social media and various platforms, and I know in the last few years she made lots and lots of connections, particularly through the Covid period.

“So, I need to speak to people who both knew her in and around the Lurgan area, but also people who met her online. I need to build up a picture about Natalie, what she spoke to them about, any fears she may have had, and I just need to know her frame of mind and everything that was going on in her life in order to find her killer.”

In recent days the family have been visited by political leaders offering support.

A vigil took place at Stormont on Thursday organised by Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill. Those present included the DUP’s Carla Lockhart and Emma Little-Pengelly, the SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole, and the UUP’s Doug Beattie.

Crimestoppers have offered a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of Ms McNally’s killer.