Natalie McNally murder: Politicians and family of pregnant Lurgan woman attend Stormont silent vigil

DUP’s Carla Lockhart calls on PSNI to step up patrols in Lurgan to tackle ‘fear on the streets’

Politicians have joined the family and friends of murdered Lurgan woman Natalie McNally at Stormont as part of a silent vigil.

The vigil was in memory of Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant and was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green on December 18.

It was also organised by the Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill to remember all victims of gender-based violence and representatives from all parties attended.

Family members of other women who have died in violent circumstances also attended the vigil.

A picture of Natalie McNally was placed on a stand outside the landmark building.

A second picture of 28-year-old Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca, who was found who was found dead in an apartment in Cork on New Year’s Day was also displayed.

It comes on the same day the PSNI announced the recovery of the weapon they believe was used to murder Ms McNally.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said his main line of inquiry was that the 32-year-old was killed by someone she knew and was comfortable allowing into her home.

Police have so far made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

Politicians and the McNally family at a Stormont silent vigil Credit: PressEye

A 32-year-old man arrested on December 19, was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect.

A second man detained on December 21, also aged 32, has been released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.

Following the meeting, local DUP MP Carla Lockhart said she has urged the police to step up patrols in Lurgan amid a sense of “fear on the streets”.

"I have urged the police to step up visible policing in the area to reassure the public but in particular women who are understandably nervous that a such a brutal murderer is on the streets,” Ms Lockhart said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“We need to help bring the perpetrator of this heinous crime to justice. Justice will not replace Natalie around the family dinner table, nor will it make up for the many golden moments of joy baby Dean would have brought to the family.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"However, we need justice served to ensure the perpetrator does not evade the maximum penalty possible for this brutal taking of life. My heartfelt appeal to the community is to bring forward any shred of evidence that may help the PSNI in their investigation.”

Ms McNally's three brothers were among those who attended the Stormont event on Thursday afternoon.

Her brother Declan told the vigil: "Whatever differences of opinions there are in this country we know there is no difference of opinion and everybody wants to see an end to violence against women and girls.

Credit: PressEye

"And everybody in society has to redouble our efforts to end violence against women and girls in memory of our sister Natalie."

Also speaking at the vigil, Ms O’Neill said there is a “problem in our society with misogyny”.

"We need to tackle it and I know this is the strong message that we are here today to send to the families of all those who have lost loved ones to show them that support and say enough is enough and that we're not going to tolerate this in our society,” she added.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Sinn Fein Stormont leader visited Ms McNally's parents at the family home on Wednesday evening.

"What they crucially want today is that we actually make that direct appeal, a universal appeal from all of us again to the public that anybody that has the slightest bit of information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, please bring it forward because it so important that they get justice for Natalie and the family are allowed the opportunity to be able to grieve in knowing what actually happened to her," she said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"So today we want to reinforce that strong message - please come forward, if anybody has information please get in touch with police or Crimestoppers."