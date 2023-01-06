Natalie McNally murder: PSNI say they understand community is fearful following criticism over claim ‘no one else is at risk’

‘If he can do this in Natalie’s home, he can do it again’, says cousin

Police have said they understand people are fearful following the murder of Natalie McNally.

It comes after the PSNI was criticised after a senior detective suggested that her killer may not be a risk to the wider public.

Gemma Doran, a cousin of the victim, said she feared the murderer could strike again.

And a former Home Office adviser also criticised the PSNI’s comments, saying the “wrong message” was going out.

At a press conference on Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said police believe Ms McNally was murdered by someone known to her and said police have no information to suggest a risk to other women.

In an update on Friday, in response to criticism, Mr McGuinness said: “This is an incredibly difficult time for Natalie McNally’s family and the local community. I understand and fully appreciate that women are fearful following the murder of Natalie in her own home.

“Police patrols continue to have an increased focus on the Lurgan and Craigavon areas, around Silverwood and other locations.

“I believe Natalie knew her killer and my detectives are working around the clock to try and identify the man in the CCTV footage who I believe murdered Natalie.”

Ms Doran said there was a sense of fear in the Lurgan community.

“We want to reiterate the message that Natalie was someone’s daughter, someone’s sister, a cousin, a friend. She’s not a statistic,” Ms Doran told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.

“There is a real sense of fear in the community, Natalie’s killer is still out there. If he can go into Natalie’s home and do this, he can do it again.”Earlier, former Home Office and Scotland Yard adviser Laura Richards criticised the police comments.

She told BBC Radio Foyle’s Breakfast Show: “We have to really understand that male violence is the problem and it’s not just about ending violence against women. It’s about who is committing that violence towards women.”

She added: “Northern Ireland needs a strategy, a perpetrator strategy, that focuses on male violence specifically. But it really is about identifying dangerous men.”

Ms Richards said that authorities need to start “proactively identifying them, assessing them and managing [dangerous men].”

She said she has been campaigning for violent men to be put on a register.

“I’ve been working on a campaign for many years for dangerous men, repeat domestic violence offenders and stalkers to be on the same register as sex offenders,” she added.

“That’s how seriously we have to take it, and that’s why I was concerned to hear PSNI say that whoever killed Natalie is most likely not a risk to other women.

“If you don’t have that join-up, the wrong messages go out. Whoever killed Natalie killed a woman who was pregnant in her own home. He is a risk – all women know that.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart expressed concern at the PSNI statement.

Speaking on the Nolan Show, she said: “The psyche of someone that would do that and the fact that he is still at large does give cause for concern.”

However, she also cautioned that the public don’t have intimate knowledge of the investigation.

“I welcome the fact (the police) are able to bring some degree of information and comfort around that,” she said.

“I think the key is they don’t ‘believe’ there is an increased risk, but at the end of the day this killer is still at large, in what ever area they reside.

“I spent an hour with Natalie’s family yesterday and they just want this evil individual caught and to face the full rigours of the law.”

She added: “The senior investigating officer has said there is no risk and we need to take that at face value … but I think this person was willing to go into Natalie’s house and brutally murder her.”

DCI McGuinness had issued a fresh appeal for information.

He added: “To anyone who believes they recognise this person, to get in touch. Someone must know who he is and I would appeal to you to do the decent thing and get in touch with police on 101.

“Do you really want to protect a man who can kill a woman and her unborn baby?

“A £20,0000 reward is being offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Natalie’s murder. Crimestoppers take information completely anonymously, meaning they will never ask for or store any of your personal details.”