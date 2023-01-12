Natalie McNally: Murder victim’s photo to be broadcast at Everton’s next Premier League match

A photograph of the late Natalie McNally will be shown on large screens at Goodison Park stadium this Saturday, during Everton’s home game against Southampton.

An image of the 32-year-old, who was stabbed to death in her Lurgan home on December 18, will be broadcast during half-time at the Premier League fixture.

Ms McNally supported Everton FC alongside her family, and the Liverpool club agreed to show her photo at the ground as a mark of respect.

Posting to Twitter on Thursday evening, Natalie’s brother wrote: “My Sister Natalie McNally who was Tragically Murdered here in Lurgan, Co. Armagh on 18/12/2022

“Her Image will be on the big screen before and at HT during the Southampton game

“If anyone can take pictures of her on the screen and send them to me would be very much appreciated.”

Natalie McNally and her dad Noel enjoying a game at Goodison Park

Natalie was murdered just days before she was due to attend a medical scan, which would have told her that she was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy.

She also sustained head and neck injuries in the attack

Her killer is still at large, but is believed to have parked his car a short distance away from her Silverwood Green home before walking there — an act that shows a degree of premeditation, according to sources close to the investigation.

Detectives investigating her murder seized a car over the weekend from an address in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area for further examination.

A £20,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers, which receives information anonymously, for anyone who can help lead to a conviction.

The murder of Natalie McNally and the scourge of femicide

However, it is understood that police have identified a main suspect and the net is now closing in on Ms McNally’s killer as they piece together evidence linking him to the scene on the night of the murder.

CCTV footage shows the suspect, carrying a rucksack, arriving at Silverwood Green on Sunday, December 18, at 8.52pm.

At 9.30pm, he is seen walking out of the housing development.

Footprints left in the blood at the scene are being examined, as are vehicle-detection cameras, as it is thought that the killer drove to Lurgan, parking the car which he was travelling in a short distance away before walking to Ms McNally’s home.

Because of the nature of the attack, detectives are searching for traces of Ms McNally’s blood in the seized car.