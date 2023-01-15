Natalie McNally: Murdered woman’s cousin in plea to put ‘evil monster’ behind bars

‘As a community we need to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep Natalie's name out there’

The cousin of murdered Lurgan woman Natalie McNally has urged the local community to do everything in its power to get the "evil monster" who killed her off the streets.

Natalie was killed on Sunday, December 18, in her home in Silverwood Green. She was 15 weeks pregnant at the time with a baby boy whom her family subsequently named Dean.

Police have made three arrests in the case but nobody has been charged.

On social media, Natalie’s cousin Ciara McNally said: “Four weeks on from this evil monster took the lives of Natalie and Dean and is yet to be held accountable. Why?

“Are you protecting him? Why? Do you think you might know who this is but you're too scared of being wrong? Don't be.

“This ‘person’ walked into Natalie's home and took away everything, for her, her family and her partner.

“He doesn't deserve to be walking the streets. He deserves to be punished, he needs to be punished.

“Please keep sharing the CCTV. This isn't just our families problem, as a community we need to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep Natalie's name out there because until he is caught who can be sure that he won't do it to another innocent woman? Someone who you love.”

She added: “Please use the 30 seconds it takes and share the CCTV, news articles, photos of Natalie etc.

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R31-PO1

“This is the online police portal where you can upload photos, videos and/or information that you have. You can do this completely anonymously. IP addresses are not tracked.

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.../northern-ireland

“This is the link to the Crimestoppers website who are independent of Police where you can also give information anonymously.

"They are also offering a £20,000 reward for any information that will lead to conviction.

“Thank you to everyone for your help so far.”

She concluded the tweet by adding hashtags such as ‘say her name’, ‘she was only at home’, ‘justice for Natalie’ and ‘stop violence against women’.

A tribute in memory of Natalie McNally is displayed prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park

On Saturday, a tribute to the late Natalie was shown on large screens at Goodison Park prior to and at half-time in Everton’s home game against Southampton.

Ms McNally supported Everton FC, as do family members, and the Liverpool club agreed to show her photo at the ground as a mark of respect.

It displayed a photo of Natalie with her father Noel outside the ground, the date she was murdered and added: “May she rest in peace”.

Her killer is still at large, but is believed to have parked his car a short distance away from her Silverwood Green home before walking there — an act that shows a degree of premeditation, according to sources close to the investigation.

Detectives investigating her murder seized a car last weekend from an address in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area for further examination.

A £20,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers, which receives information anonymously, for anyone who can help lead to a conviction.