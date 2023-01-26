Natalie McNally: Police carry out further forensic work at home of murder victim

Natalie McNally was murdered when she was 15 weeks pregnant.

The PSNI has returned to the home of the late Natalie McNally to carry out further forensic examinations as part of their murder investigation.

The 32-year-old Lurgan woman was murdered on December 18, in her Silverwood Green home.

She was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy.

Over five weeks later, nobody has been charged with her murder.

Forensic officers were seen at Ms McNally’s former home on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Our investigation continues, and we remain steadfast in our determination to bring Natalie’s killer to justice.

"In-depth forensic enquiries have been carried out, and indeed will continue.”

Natalie’s brothers Niall and Declan McNally recently renewed their appeal for information that could lead to her “monster” killer being caught.

In an emotional social media post, Niall said Natalie, Dean (her unborn baby boy) and the family’s futures were cruelly taken away.

They vowed to keep fighting “to get this monster and your justice”.

He added: “You haven’t left and will never leave our thoughts. I Love you Nats.”

The PSNI has continued to urge anyone with information to come forward and to contact the police on 101 with any information at all “no matter how insignificant” you think it is.

A £20,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers, which receives information anonymously, for anyone who can help lead to a conviction.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/