Natalie McNally: Rally for murdered mum-to-be to take place in Lurgan

Natalie McNally, 32, who was murdered just before Christmas.

A rally is to be held in Lurgan for Natalie McNally and all women who have lost their lives through violence.

The rally has been organised by the National Women’s Council and is being held at 2pm on January 28 in Lurgan Park. In a tweet, the organisation said the rally was to “remember Natalie McNally and all women who have lost their lives to gender based violence.”

The 32-year-old Lurgan woman was murdered on December 18, in her Silverwood Green home. She was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy. One month on, nobody has been charged with her murder.

Earlier this week her brothers Niall and Declan McNally made a renewed appeal for information that could lead to her “monster” killer being caught.

In an emotional social media post, Niall said: “One month ago you, Dean and our futures was cruelly taken away from us.”

“One month on and we are still fighting and will continue to fight for you to get this monster and your justice.

“You haven’t left and will never leave our thoughts.

“I Love you Nats.”

Declan McNally also confirmed that getting justice for his 32-year-old sister who was murdered at her Silverwood Green property remains his family's 100% focus.

"This has been an overwhelming response and we're grateful for everyone who has come in contact," he told BBC News NI.

"But obviously, we're a month on and the killer is still walking the streets. We need everybody to go again."

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: "The deaths of Natalie and her unborn baby have left unimaginable heartache to a loving family, whose world has been turned upside down.”

The officer was also making a fresh appeal on the one month anniversary of her murder.

"They continue to grieve the loss of their only daughter and sister and also Natalie's baby boy, who they have named Dean.”

"Natalie's killer robbed all of them of meeting Dean and watching him grow up as part of their loving family.”

"I am appealing to anyone who noticed someone they know acting strangely that night to come and speak to us. Maybe you recognise the rucksack or noticed that a rucksack was missing for a period of time or indeed is still missing.”

"The suspect captured in the CCTV footage has an unusual gait.”

"We remain absolutely determined to bring him to justice for this heinous murder.”

"Please contact police on 101 with any information at all no matter how insignificant you think it is."

Three arrests have been made, but nobody has been charged.

A 46-year-old man who had been arrested in connection with the murder was released on bail on Saturday. He had been arrested in south Belfast and taken to Musgrave police station.

A 32-year-old man arrested on December 19 was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect. A second man (32) also detained on December 21 has also been released on police bail for further inquiries.

A £20,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers, which receives information anonymously, for anyone who can help lead to a conviction.