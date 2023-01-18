Natalie McNally’s brother shares her baby scan as appeal renewed on one month anniversary of Lurgan murder

Two of Natalie McNally's brothers have renewed an appeal for help in catching their sister’s killer on the one month anniversary of her death as parents reveal fears that the killer fled across the border.

Niall McNally also shared a baby scan of the expecting mother’s unborn child – Natalie was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in her Lurgan home on December 18.

"One month ago you, Dean and our futures was cruelly taken away from us,” he wrote on Twitter.

“One month on and we are still fighting and will continue to fight for you to get this monster and your justice.

“You haven’t left and will never leave our thoughts.

“I Love you Nats.”

Declan McNally also confirmed that getting justice for his 32-year-old sister who was murdered at her Silverwood Green property remains his family's 100% focus.

"This has been an overwhelming response and we're grateful for everyone who has come in contact," he told BBC News NI.

"But obviously, we're a month on and the killer is still walking the streets. We need everybody to go again."

A total of three arrests have been made, however no one has been charged in connection with the murder.

Declan reiterated that his family have complete confidence in the ongoing PSNI investigation.

Both siblings have taken time off work to ensure that the the spotlight remains on the case in the hope of encouraging more people to come forward with crucial information.

Niall recounted how he found out that his sister was dead.

"It was me and my partner and we were in our house and got a phone call at about half five in the morning and I thought, 'a phone call at this time is not good news'," he said.

"My dad rang me and he was on the phone and he wouldn't tell me he said to just come around and I said: 'Just tell me who it is, tell me what's happened.'

"And then my mum screamed out that Natalie has died.

"Then I just screamed. They wouldn't need a phone call, they would've heard me.”

The heartbroken siblings stressed that the entire family is grateful for the outpouring of support from local community and beyond.

On Saturday, Natalie’s favourite football club Everton FC displayed a tribute to her during their match which reduced the family to tears.

Niall described the gesture as “surreal” while Declan recalled going to concerts, football matches and Gaelic matches with his late sister.

Police believe the victim knew her killer and had a pre-existing relationship meaning she felt comfortable letting them into her house.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness has assured the McNally family and the public that police remain "absolutely steadfast" in bringing the killer to justice.

However, in an interview with the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk, Natalie’s grieving parents Bernadette and Noel McNally spoke about their heartache and described living in a nightmare.

A tribute in memory of Natalie McNally is displayed prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park

Noel disclosed that he struggled to identify his daughter’s body as he described how the attacker “gave her a terrible death” and revealed his anxiety that the killer has already fled NI.

In a direct appeal to the killer, Mr McNally added: “I would say, you have to give yourself in.

“Give yourself up and explain why you have done this to this young girl. You’re breaking our hearts not knowing why you’ve done this.

“We just beg you to give yourself up to the police.

“Or if anyone knows who they are, whether it is a family member or a friend – they shouldn’t be holding loyalty to this person.

"This is an absolute monster that would do this to an innocent wee girl.”

Meanwhile, Bernadette said they were both struggling to comprehend why anybody would want to harm their daughter while “living in limbo”.

“One day seems to roll into the next and it gets harder and harder,” she said adding, “this person doesn’t belong in society. It’s just a living nightmare.”

CCTV footage has previously been released showing the suspect entering Silverwood Green at 8.52pm Sunday, December 18 before leaving 38 minutes later.

Independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information given directly to it that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness used the one month anniversary to make a new appeal to the public and revealed the investigators have scoured through 4,000 hours of CCTV footage and knocked on hundreds of doors.

"Please remember, this was the night of Sunday, December 18 – that’s the same day as the World Cup Final,” he added.

“I’m asking you to cast your mind back to that Sunday.

"If you witnessed anything untoward – no matter how insignificant it may seem – or if you have captured dash cam or CCTV footage, please get in touch.”

DCI McGuinness also paid tribute to Natalie’s family who have endured “unimaginable heartache” and had their world “turned upside down”.

"They continue to grieve the loss of their only daughter and sister and also Natalie’s baby boy, who they have named Dean,” he added.

“Natalie’s killer robbed all of them of meeting Dean and watching him grow up as part of their loving family.

“I am appealing to anyone who noticed someone they know acting strangely that night to come and speak to us. Maybe you recognise the rucksack or noticed that a rucksack was missing for a period of time or indeed is still missing. The suspect captured in the CCTV footage has an unusual gait.

“We remain absolutely determined to bring him to justice for this heinous murder. Please contact police on 101 with any information at all no matter how insignificant you think it is.”