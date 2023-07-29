Natalie McNally’s family honour her memory by taking part in Belfast Pride parade

The family of Natalie McNally have taken part in Belfast Pride to honour her memory as someone who took an active role in the parade every year.

Brendan McNally reposted a tweet from Translink, where Natalie had worked until she was killed.

He said: “Spotted! A thrill to be a part of this years massive pride parade. Though poignant. Nothing can fill what I miss.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ms McNally (32), was 15 weeks pregnant when she was killed in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, a week before Christmas last year.

Her family said they would take part in Pride celebrations in her honour.

Brendan said they were attending the event as his sister was "always delighted to organise and participate" every year.

Writing on Twitter, he explained: "As marketer and activist, Natalie was always delighted to organise and participate in Translink’s Pride activities.

"We’re honoured to join her colleagues on Saturday, as we march with the LGBTQI+ community to overcome poverty, discrimination and violence."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Thousands of people took to the streets of Belfast as its largest ever Pride parade made its way through the city.

More than 250 different groups signed up to take part in Saturday's event, an increase of 25% on last year.

A downpour just before the start of the parade failed to dampen spirits and sunshine soon returned as colourful floats passed along the city's streets in a carnival atmosphere.

Young and old were among the flag-waving crowds lining the route.

The theme for Belfast Pride 2023 was Stand By Your Trans, and the parade was led off by trans, non-binary and gender diverse people.

Co-chairman of Belfast Pride John O'Doherty said the event was unapologetically trans-inclusive.

He said that message was a contributory factor in the large turnout.