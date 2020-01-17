Nathan Gibson Craigavon murder linked to attack on woman who jumped out window

Killing linked to attack on woman who jumped out window

Pacemaker Press 17/01/2020 Police at the scene at the Lake Road in Craigavon on Friday. A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a murder in Craigavon, County Armagh. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a murder investigation was launched after the body of a 25-year-old man was found in the Lake Road area on Thursday night. A post-mortem examination will be conducted. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Forensics at the scene at the Lake Road in Craigavon on Friday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th January 2020 The scene in the Legahory area of Craigavon where PSNI officers were conducting searches after a 25-year-old man’s body was found on Thursday evening on the nearby Lake Road. Police have launch a murder investigation and a 40-year-old man has been arrested. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The 25-year-old man murdered in Craigavon on Thursday night was Nathan Gibson, police have confirmed

Police are also investigating another incident linked to the killing in which a woman jumped out a window of a home in the area after she was attacked.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder after Mr Gibson's body was found by police fatally wounded on a tow path near Lake Road.

Police said they received a report on Thursday night that Mr Gibson had been attacked.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: "First and foremost my thoughts go out to the family of Nathan at this very sad time.

"I need to know the movements of Nathan on Thursday night between 5.30pm and 11.30pm. Did you see him? Was he in the company of anyone else?

"Did you see anything or anyone acting suspiciously in the area of the tow path from Legahory Court to Lake Road area of Craigavon?"

He said police are investigating another incident in which a woman jumped out of the top floor of her home in the Legahory Court area after being attacked, according to local reports. She is believed to be in hospital with broken bones.

"Whilst we cannot get into specific details of this incident we are also appealing to anyone who witnessed anyone acting in a suspicious manner in this area late last night to contact police."

A post mortem is due to be carried out on the body of Mr Gibson.

Police have also cordoned off areas in the nearby Clonmeen estate and Legahory area.

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart described the killing as "brutal".

Ms Lockhart expressed her shock at the incident, saying a young life has been "cut off in its prime".

"The police should be commended once again for the speed with which they have moved with the investigation. They should be given the space to conduct their work," the DUP MP said.

"It is shocking to wake up to the news that another life has been needlessly taken. I appeal to anyone with information to contact the police via the 101 non-emergency number or anonymously on the confidential phone number.”

Ms Lockhart's DUP colleague Jonathan Buckley said the murder was a "a dreadful event".

"My thoughts at this time are with the deceased family and friends. It is particularly alarming that this has happened in such a public place. Craigavon lakes is an area which is widely used by the public, especially in the early morning.

"This has caused some worry and I will continue to liaise with police and I hope they find the person behind this and put them behind bars."

Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd said the man's death was "tragic news" and asked anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

SDLP councillor Thomas Larkham described the man's death as "very sad news".

"This will undoubtedly send a shockwave throughout our community. I would like to send my condolences to the man's family," he said.

"An investigation surrounding his death has been launched by the PSNI and I would ask that everyone allows them the space and time to proceed.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the man at this sad time."