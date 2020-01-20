Nathan Gibson: Murder victim's heartbroken fiancee in emotional tribute to 'sweetest, selfless person'

The heartbroken fiancee of murdered dad Nathan Gibson has told how the couple had planned for 2020 to be their "best year yet".

Joanna Black said the young couple were "soul mates" and told how they had been looking forward to planning their wedding and taking their young son to Legoland. "We'd just made a piggy promise to have another baby at 30 if we hadn't already by then," she wrote in an emotional tribute posted on social media.

"You were the most sweetest, gentlest, selfless and kind person I could have ever met with a heart of gold."

Nathan (25) was found dead on a towpath near Lake Road, Craigavon, in the early hours of Friday morning, just a short distance from his home in the Co Armagh town's Legahory estate.

It is believed that after attacking Nathan, his killer went to the young couple's home where he threatened the young man's fiancee.

The terrified young mum jumped from an upstairs window in a bid to escape, breaking bones in her foot, locals said. In a heartbreaking Facebook post, Joanna wrote: "The kindness and support shown to me the last few days by all the many people whose lives you touched shows just what a wonderful person you were.

"We said it ourselves, our hands were the exact same size and we matched perfectly, even looked alike because we were soul mates, first and only ever love.

"I know you would be so proud of me and I'm going to continue to make you proud everyday in every way."

The young mum told how Nathan's legacy would live on in herself and in their son, adding: "I know you are forever looking down on us.

"I Love you, forever perfecto, one and only forever."

Joanna also wrote about her partner's "football talk and videos" and the Liverpool anthem You'll Never Walk Alone.

She said she knew she and her son would now "never walk alone, forever in our hearts with us, the most loving, doting dad and protective partner.

"Broken and devastated doesn't even describe," she added.

Responding to Joanna's post, one woman wrote: "My heart hurts for you. So hard to believe, and so so cruel."

Another said of Liverpool fan Nathan: "He had such a big heart."

Police at the crime scene at Lake Road in Craigavon

Nathan's death is not the first tragedy to hit his family. His mum Gail Gibson died from cancer a number of years ago. Just last month the young man appealed to friends on his birthday to donate money to Cancer Research UK rather than give presents.

He wrote: "I've chosen this charity because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope that you'll consider contributing as a way of celebrating with me."

Appealing for witnesses on Friday, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said police needed to trace Nathan's movements between 5.30pm and 11.30pm on Thursday.

DCI Caldwell asked: "Did you see him? Was he in the company of anyone else?

"Did you see anything or anyone acting suspiciously in the area of the towpath from Legahory Court to Lake Road area of Craigavon?"

Anyone with information about Nathan Gibson's death should call police on the non-emergency number 101 or reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

On Sunday detectives investigating Nathan's death charged a 40-year-old man with murder.

He is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday morning.