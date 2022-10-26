National Church Awards: ‘Beautiful’ south Tyrone chapel wins top prize at inaugural ceremony

A ‘beautiful’ chapel in Augher has been voted church of the year at the first ever National Church Awards.

Comedian and actor Hugh Dennis, along with Rev Canon Ann Easter, a former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth, presented awards at a ceremony held before a specially invited audience of church and heritage lovers on Monday.

The event took place at the historic Mercers’ Company Livery Hall in the City of London.

The National Church Awards, run by The National Churches Trust, celebrate churches and the people who use and look after them.

The top prize of Church of the Year 2022 was won by St Macartan’s church (The Forth Chapel), Augher, County Tyrone in Northern Ireland.

The church, located in the heart of the Clogher Valley, dates from 1838 – 1846 and was once the cathedral of the Roman Catholic diocese of Clogher.

The church is famous for its Clarke Studio stained glass windows, installed in 1922. These have recently been restored as part of a major heritage project led by Martin McKenna.

The judges singled out the church for the combined strength of its approach to looking after the building, the involvement of local people as volunteers and the way that St Macartan’s is promoted as part of the heritage of County Tyrone.

They were impressed at how the recent restoration project which received support in 2020 through the Treasure Ireland project from the National Churches Trust proved to be a catalyst for the church, creating a real “sense of vibrancy” with lots of people becoming involved in many aspects of church life.

Hugh Dennis with the prize winners.

They said: “There’s a sense of bringing everyone together to share in the activity. It’s wonderful to see an ecumenical project which demonstrates that leadership is a real linchpin to success. So often clergy think that the gutters have nothing to do with their vocation but it’s great to see their involvement here.”

The church received the highly coveted Church of the Year Award. It also won the Northern Ireland category in the Naylor Awards for Excellence in Church Maintenance and a cash prize of £2,500.

Hugh Dennis said: “Packed with history and heritage, centres for vital community support and places for worship and reflection, churches are the beating heart of the nation.

"A huge congratulation to all of the winners of this year’s awards, all of whom love and care for their churches. The National Church Awards will inspire others with new ideas to make their churches welcoming, long lasting and thriving, at the service of all. “

Claire Walker, Chief Executive, of the National Churches Trust added: “Our new National Church Awards bring together all that is brilliant about the work happening in and around church buildings. Architecture, maintenance, supporting volunteers and providing a great welcome are all hugely important to the future of churches.”

“The Church of the Year is a shining example of a church, chapel or meeting house which is open, available to all and supported by the local community. It should meet the needs of this community and be welcoming to those visiting from near and far.”

The National Church Awards had winners in four categories; Architecture, Community & Volunteers, Maintenance, and Tourism. Judges chose winners from over 180 nominations made by churches throughout the UK. As well as one overall winner in each of the four categories, winners were also chosen in each category for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Awards are supported by The Pilgrim Trust, The Marsh Charitable Trust, The Mercers’ Company, Ecclesiastical Insurance and the Ecclesiastical Architects & Surveyors Association.