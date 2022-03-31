National Trust can’t reopen Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge due to staff shortage

The National Trust are unable to give a definitive reopening date for its popular Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge as it struggles to recruit a full-time team.

The north coast attraction has been closed to the public throughout 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 restrictions as the narrow paths leading to the Co Antrim bridge made social distancing almost impossible.

Owned and maintained by the National Trust, the rope bridge connects Carrick-a-Rede island to the mainland. In January 2021, the island’s other landmark, the fisherman's cottage, which dates back to the 1830s, was granted listed status.

It had been hoped with the easing of Covid restrictions, the bridge would reopen this year.

However, the Ballycastle Chronicle has reported the planned Easter re-launch is unlikely unless an industry-wide recruitment crisis is resolved.

In a statement to the paper, a Trust spokesperson said: “The National Trust is preparing for the reopening of Carrick-a-Rede following its closure for over two years.

“Despite our keenness to open we are struggling to recruit a full-time team and therefore cannot give a definitive date for when the site will be open to visitors.”

According to the Chronicle, management were “genuinely concerned” there may no reopening at all in the next few weeks.

The spectacular high crossing regularly attracted over half a million annual visitors pre Covid.

The Trust encouraged anyone interested in seeking work to search ‘careers’ on its website.

Back in January 2020, the bridge was closed for a short period following a small landslide.

Three years previously, vandals attempted to cut the part of the rope, sparking a police investigation.

The bridge was first erected by salmon fishermen in 1755 and sits at almost 100ft (30m) above sea level. In 2017 the bridge was replaced as part of regular conservation works.