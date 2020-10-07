National Trust in Portstewart Strand vehicle U-turn

The National Trust has reversed its plan to close Portstewart Strand to cars following an outcry from the local community.

Earlier this week the charity said the difficult decision was taken due to the “huge financial losses” it was facing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dog walkers and others who access the popular spot on a regular basis said the move was “unprecedented” since each winter the first section of the beach has remained open for parking.

They said the decision would create unnecessary hardship for the disabled, elderly and vulnerable.

Many from the Dog Lovers NI social media page contacted the Trust directly to vent their anger after the news first emerged on Monday.

on Wednesday, the Trust said it had listened to the feedback from the local community and as a result, it has reviewed the decision to close Portstewart Strand to cars during weekdays in October.

A spokesperson added: “From Monday October 12, cars will be able to park on the beach each day from 10-4pm, weather and tide permitting.

“As the beach will not always be supervised, we ask visitors to be respectful of social distancing, keep dogs on a lead (up to post 10) and take care in the water.

“Any further changes to opening hours will be listed on our website, so please check before planning a visit.”

A spokesperson for Dog Lovers NI welcomed the news, posting on Facebook: “Thank you National Trust for listening.

“We trust you will continue to take on board the needs of the local community throughout the winter and not just during the month of October

“Thanks to all the Dog Lovers for your support but we must remain vigilant to ensure the beach remains open to all during the winter months.”