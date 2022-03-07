Nationalist councillor who used the term ‘Fenians’ in heated debate claims DUP said it first during heckling

A nationalist councillor who was criticised after using the term “Fenians” during a stormy council debate last week, has claimed he used the phrase after he overheard a DUP representative stating it.

Independent Padraig McShane used the terminology at a meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Council in a row over funding.

The argument led to one councillor stating she was “ashamed” to be associated with the council.

Mr McShane had seconded a proposal by Sinn Fein councillor Sean Bateson that council proceeds with a £30,000 technical support grant.

He claimed there had been heckling in the chamber whilst Mr Bateson was speaking, adding that it was “totally appalling”.

“This fund originates from something that was done in Moyle and proved very successful right across the board,” said Mr McShane in the chamber. “It should be reinstated and we should ensure there is adequate support for all sections of our community.

“I think the fact that it was maybe perceived somewhere as somewhere the Fenians could get something else.”

Mayor Richard Holmes halted Mr McShane due to his language before the independent councillor replied: “What’s wrong with my language? Mayor, Is that your political opinion?”

Mr Holmes reiterated: “Councillor McShane can you make your point without using derogatory language about anybody.”

Responding again, Mr McShane asked: “What derogatory language did I use? Mayor, you need to tone yourself down. Your statements today give rise to concerns about your adequacy in your position.”

Referring to Mr McShane’s comments following the debate, DUP councillor Mr Duddy questioned how long it would have been before “there were cries of bigotry and sectarianism” if a member of the unionist community used the same term.

“It is terminology which should not be used during any public meeting at any stage within council,” he added.

However, Mr McShane accused the DUP of “whitewashing” and claimed the term was used by a member on the party’s benches.

“The DUP continue to interrupt or talk over Republican representatives while they address the floor,” he stated.

“When I used the term Fenian with emphasis, it was simply to highlight to the opposition that I had heard their barbed and crude remarks.

“It is in this atmosphere that we continue to attempt to do what is right by the residents of the borough.

“It is therefore little wonder that huge disparities exist in the funding opportunities of one section of the community over the other.”

The DUP has been approached for a response to Mr McShane’s claims.