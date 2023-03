Jeffrey Donaldson spoke during a recent virtual discussion as part of the MacGill Summer School hosted by Tommie Gorman, former RTE broadcaster. He was joined by SDLP MP Claire Hanna and Conservative MP Julian Smith during the discussion on North-South, East-West Relations.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said it is “highly likely” Sinn Fein will be the largest party south of the border after the next election, hinting that the same could happen in Northern Ireland.