Nationalist leaders in Northern Ireland could have done more to encourage Catholics to join police, says Patten

The former Tory chairman who led the body that transformed the RUC into the PSNI has said nationalist leaders could have done more in the past to encourage Catholic recruits.

However, Lord Chris Patten said he was delighted that many, including Sinn Fein leaders, were now "pretty positive" about Catholics joining the force.

And as it was revealed that Catholics accounted for less than a third of applicants in the latest PSNI recruitment drive, Lord Patten declined to call for a return to 50/50 recruitment.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph last night, he said he was as concerned about the gender balance in the police as he was about religious equality.

Just 31% of the 6,961 people who applied to join the force over the last three weeks were Catholic, despite Sinn Fein publicly supporting the campaign.

Catholics account for around 32% of the force, and that figure is predicted to drop over coming years.

But Lord Patten said that the number of Catholics in the force was still massively more than the 8% when he wrote his 1999 report on overhauling the RUC.

"The reason why we introduced 50/50 recruitment, with some reservations, was because a lot of people had raised equality issues," he said.

"It was to try to get the numbers of Catholics joining up to around 30%.

"I am delighted that's been achieved. It's very important to recognise that it's not an exact science and to allow the Equality Commission and the police to actually work things out together.

Former Hong Kong governor and Tory chairman Lord Patten

"Their only interest is to have the most balanced and effective police force possible.

"If the number of police officers goes up here, as its supposed to go up in England, that would give a new dimension to some of the recruitment issues."

Sinn Fein has called for a return of 50/50 recruitment.

But when asked if that should happen, Lord Patten, who delivered a lecture in Belfast last night, declined to call for the move.

"That's entirely for the police and the Equality Commission. I'm sure the Government will have something to say about that," he said.

"It would be bizarre if I came here for 24 hours and announced what the police should do.

"I'm not without a certain amount of vanity but I'm not that arrogant - I'm not Boris Johnson."

Asked if nationalist leaders could have done more to encourage Catholics to join the force, Lord Patten said: "I'm sure they could have done.

"I think that across the board there are many ways in which the community has been ahead of the political leadership on a range of issues.

"But there's not much point in me criticising what has happened in the past.

"When we were writing our report, we made a special effort to get members of the nationalist community to endorse what we were doing."

Lord Patten said he was delighted that the GAA, the Catholic Church and Catholic schools had all been "pretty positive" about PSNI recruitment.

"I'm told Sinn Fein have been positive as well," he added.

The former Tory chairman said that the issue of gender equality in the force should not be forgotten or sidelined.

"I'm delighted that the number of women has gone up, but I think there are still some issues which concern us about female recruitment, particularly upper body strength, which is one of the tests women have to pass.

"I would be as concerned to keep an eye on gender issues as I would on Catholic/Protestant ones," he said.

In 2017, Lord Patten branded the DUP "a toxic brand" and warned that it would taint the then Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May.

It was an error to enter into a quasi-formal agreement with them

Asked about his comments, he said: "The DUP were not always associated with the best ideas on the way forward for Northern Ireland or the UK.

"It was an error to enter into a quasi-formal agreement with them."

Lord Patten, an ardent Remainer, said it was ironic that the DUP ended up with Boris Johnson in power "who then let them down".

He said: "It didn't work very well from their point of view."

The years of Brexit arguments weren't without their humour.

"When DUP leaders were attacking the EU and Mr Barnier for inflexibility, I thought it revived the art of political irony."

Lord Patten said he agreed with unionist concerns about a border in the Irish Sea.

"It's not something I could ever have accepted had I been in a position of authority," the political veteran said.

"Theresa May, to her credit, wouldn't accept it.

"We are now in a situation where it is easier, under the agreement that Mr Johnson signed, to (trade) goods north-south than east-west.

"That should not be the case."

Lord Patten said that the Union would be weakened unless the Government reached a good trade deal with Brussels.

He noted that opinion polls last year showed that the majority of Tory Brexit supporters saw it as more important to leave the EU than to save the Union or the Good Friday Agreement.

Lord Patten added that it would be "a tragedy" to do anything which undermined the 1998 agreement.