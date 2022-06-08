Nationalists’ fury at plan to override parts of NI Protocol

However new legislation is delayed as DUP claims unionists’ concerns are being ignored

The Government’s legislation to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol will be moved in the House of Commons next week after an apparent administrative oversight meant it can’t go ahead.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin accused Downing Street of “acting in bad faith” and warned that any unilateral action would be “deeply damaging” and mark “a historic low point”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson accused Dublin of being “tone deaf” to unionists concerns about the protocol’s impact.

UUP leader Doug Beattie warned of potential unrest over the summer months if unionist frustrations were left unaddressed.

The Government had been expected to move its controversial legislation in the House of Commons, but it reportedly missed the deadline for inclusion on Thursday’s list of business.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill tweeted: “The threats by Boris Johnson to take unilateral action by legislating today, tomorrow or any day to breach an international agreement and undermine international rule of law is a dereliction of duty.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “Boris Johnson’s casual relationship with the truth has now morphed into a casual disregard for the law. This afternoon, he failed to commit to upholding international law in the House of Commons. The sooner he is gone, the better for people in all our communities.”

Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Micheal Martin said: “Unilateral action to set aside a solemn agreement would be deeply damaging.

“It would mark a historic low point, signalling a disregard for essential principles of laws which are the foundation of international relations. And it would, quite literally, be to the benefit of absolutely no-one.”

Giving evidence to the House of Lords sub-committee on the protocol, Sir Jeffrey described the Taoiseach’s words as “deeply disappointing”.

He accused Irish Government ministers of not listening: “They are tone deaf to concerns of unionists. They don’t get it and, if they do, they ignore it.

“The concern is we cannot trade freely in our country and we are subject to laws of which we have no say.

“We were told Brexit would give us back control and in Northern Ireland we have laws over which we have no say, and are subject to taxation rules that the Treasury cannot control.

“As a unionist, I find that wrong. I am being treated like a second class citizen in my own country, and it undermines the spirit and constitutional reality at the heart of the Belfast Agreement.”

Sir Jeffrey welcomed the Prime Minister’s plan to override parts of the protocol. “If the Irish Government want to see the (Stormont) institutions restored, they are going to have to listen to unionist concerns,” he said.

“If the Taoiseach believes the way forward is to continue to implement the protocol, what does that say about their desire to protect the political institutions established under the Good Friday Agreement?”

Sir Jeffrey claimed Irish ministers give “vague” answers to his concerns about the purpose of the protocol.

“There are some who argue that main purpose is to re-orientate the Northern Ireland economy away from Great Britain’s economy and develop an all-island economy — an economy that does not exist — and that you would bind the Northern Ireland economy more closely to the economy of the Republic.

“I’ve asked Irish Government ministers about this and they give vague answers. There is a difference between cross-border trade and all island economy,” he added.

Doug Beattie told the House of Lords sub-committee that while the government’s plan to take unilateral action on the protocol would have a “detrimental” impact on relations with the EU in the short-term, it might drive both sides back to the negotiating table.

Describing it as “agitator legislation”, he said: “We will get a response from the EU in regards to our legislation and then they will back off, and they will back off for two or three months, maybe until after the summer and there will be no negotiations.

“But what it will do is it will bring people back to the table after the summer, I would imagine.

“Because of the legislation that is coming forward, things are likely to get worse before they get better, but we believe they will get better if we keep engaging.”

The UUP leader warned of potential unrest in Northern Ireland over the summer if unionist frustrations were left unaddressed,

“It doesn’t take much to go from a brick to a stone, and from a stone to a petrol bomb, and from a petrol bomb to a bullet, and from a bullet to a coffin,” he said. “It doesn’t take long in Northern Ireland. I am not trying to scare anybody to say that is going to happen. All I’m saying is that frustrations could boil over, if we don’t do something in regards to fixing the protocol.”

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer will meet the Taoiseach, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and Labour leader Ivana Bacik in Dublin on his first visit to Ireland as Labour leader. He will meet political leaders in Stormont on Friday where he is expected to call for compromise and negotiation to end the deadlock over the return of power-sharing.