Nato intervention in Ukraine would result in ‘hundreds of thousands’ of deaths, says UUP’s Doug Beattie

A woman cries outside houses damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Doug Beattie has said people would be “killed in their hundreds of thousands” should Nato intervene in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It comes as Russian forces took control of Kherson in the south, the first major Ukrainian city to fall.

Nato, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, has been under scrutiny for its treatment of the conflict after helping arm Ukraine in preparation. Ukraine is not a member of Nato, although it is a partner country that may join in the future.

Russia’s President Putin meanwhile, has repeatedly said Ukraine’s aspirations to join Nato are a red line. Members of the group agree to come to one another's aid in the event of an armed attack against any one member state.

Ulster Unionist leader Mr Beattie, a former British soldier, told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster radio programme he met with Nato as part of a delegate group for what he described as a “sombre briefing” on Wednesday night.

While the situation in Ukraine is “absolutely horrific”, it would only become worse with a Nato offensive military intervention, he said – and would result in “people killed in their hundreds of thousands”.

He said the intergovernmental military alliance reported that although Russian forces are currently stalled, “the likelihood is that eventually Russia will overwhelm the capital, then overwhelm at least part of Ukraine - it’s nearly an unstoppable force”.

They also mentioned that it’s possible people within Putin’s own organisation “didn’t even realise the levels he was going to”.

“I absolutely get everyone who is saying we should do more, and I think we should do more,” the Upper Bann MLA said.

“Nato is a defensive organisation, its member states joined it as a defensive organisation.

“If it suddenly becomes offensive, the political forces still lie with the individual governments and although we are putting forces into Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland - we have 1,000 UK forces sitting ready to go on humanitarian missions - we retain political control of those.

“If we were to turn Nato into an offensive operation, many nations may just say no and we could see a fracture in Nato.”

He added that during the “high-level, strategic meeting”, Nato members discussed how to try and maintain the government of Ukraine if its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy were to be captured or killed.

Conversations centred around “what they could do to try and maintain a government in exile, how we provide humanitarian aid, the manner in which we are doing that and the huge cooperation which is going on between EU, UK, Nato and all those nations”.

“Things are absolutely horrific now, but if this turned into a conflict between Russia and NATO, we would be having people killed in their hundreds of thousands,” Mr Beattie continued.

Professor Anthony Glees, a security expert from the University of Buckingham who was also on the programme, disagreed with Mr Beattie and NATO’s sentiment.

“I do not think the British public will tolerate seeing Putin’s army slaughter civilians in their thousands with heavy artillery,” he said,

“Were they to tolerate that, that would totally undermine not just British people, but Europeans generally and their faith in Nato to deliver.

“What Putin is saying to us is: ‘If I invade Ukraine, that is not an intervention, but if you come to help Ukraine, that is an intervention’. I suspect this is what troubles Mr Putin and it is what troubles me.

“NATO has got to be careful. However, the EU could do many things - doesn't have to be enforcing a no-fly zone, but it could be enacting a standstill.”

A no-fly zone refers to any region of airspace where it has been established that certain aircraft cannot fly.

In a military context, it is designed to stop aircraft from entering banned airspace, usually to prevent attacks or surveillance, and it has to be enforced by military means.

Nato and the UK have affirmed they will not be enforcing no-fly zones in Ukraine, with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace noting that fighting Russian jets would trigger a "war across Europe".

Nato “If nobody does anything, Putin will say is all about talk, not about action,” Prof Glees commented.

“Then we are all under threat. He thinks we will never do the right thing, and sometimes you have to do the right thing.”