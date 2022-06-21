Nature reserve appeals for visitors not to use disposable BBQs after acre of habitat burnt in wildfire

The National Trust’s Murlough National Nature Reserve has appealed for visitors to the Co Down beauty spot not to light disposable barbecues within the protected dune land after an acre of habitat was burnt in a wildfire on Monday evening.

The coastal reserve is home to hundreds of nesting birds, grazing animals and native plant species and insects.

The Trust said in a statement that “the fire not only devastated vegetation, but harmed the native species of the area, including the nesting Meadow Pipit common lizard, stonechat (which builds its nest in the gorse), butterflies, heather, and lichen. Not to mention the distress caused to our grazing animals, including ponies and cattle.

“Some of these birds travel from as far away as Africa to nest. To meet their demise in this horrific way is heart-breaking.”

The charity revealed that a disposable barbecue and lighter fluid was discovered in the ashes after the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended two separate wildfires on Monday evening at the site – the first at 11.46pm and, after the original fire had reignited, again at 3.27am on Tuesday morning.

It took two hours to extinguish the fire after two fire appliances and a land rover attended the second call out.

The incident was dealt with at 5.21am on Tuesday morning.

Patrick Lynch, Countryside Manager at the National Trust in Northern Ireland said: “Even a small spark from a barbecue or campfire can cause a serious wildfire. This can have catastrophic consequences for wildlife that have made the landscape their home.

"Last night an acre of priority dune heath habitat at Murlough National Nature Reserve was destroyed. The fire not only destroyed the vegetation, but also harmed native species in the area, including the nesting Meadow Pipit, common lizard, stonechat (which builds its nest in the gorse), butterflies, heather, and lichen. Not to mention the distress caused to our grazing animals, including ponies and cattle. “It was only thanks to the swift action of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and fire breaks created by our ranger team, that this wildfire did not cause further damage. Wildfires put extra pressure on our already stretched emergency services, endangering the local community. A disposable BBQ and lighter fluid were erected from the ashes and today our rangers have been spraying water onto the fire site to prevent flare ups.”