Nearly £260k worth of drugs found in three Bangor properties as four arrested

Police have seized almost £260,000 worth of Class A and B drugs, following searches at three properties in Bangor on Friday.

Class A drugs worth approximately £196,000 and Class B drugs worth an estimated street value of £62, 000 were recovered during the searches and four people - three men and a woman – were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences.

They remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland. We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org