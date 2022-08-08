Nearly 50 firefighters called to large blaze in Portrush

A large fire has broken out in Portrush on Monday night, with 46 firefighters called to the scene.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at the Dunluce Centre in the town at 8.30pm on Monday evening.

By 10pm, there were still six fire appliances in attendance – two from Portrush, two from Coleraine, one from Portstewart and one from Ballymoney.

The incident is ongoing, and the fire service has asked members of the public to stay away from the area whilst firefighting operations continue.