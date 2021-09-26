Nearly £57,000 raised for cancer research as Belfast holds first Race for Life in two years

All mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the pandemic. Credit: Peter O'Hara

People across Northern Ireland united against cancer by taking part in Belfast’s first Race for Life in almost two years. Credit: Peter O'Hara

On Sunday, more than 1,000 people from across Northern Ireland took part in Cancer Research UK’s first Race for Life in Belfast since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The cancer charity’s 5K and 10K runs took place at Stormont and almost £57,000 was raised to help scientists find new ways of preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer.

Jean Walsh, Race for Life spokesperson, said it was “particularly special” to see the event return to Northern Ireland, where around 9,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year.

“The atmosphere on the day was hugely moving - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease,” she said.

One survivor of breast cancer, Maura Gilmore (44) from north Down, shared her story in a two-minute audio recording which was played to all participants before they set off on their runs.

The mum-of-two had no symptoms and “no clue” that she had breast cancer until she was tested, after her own mother discovered that the disease runs in her family.

“The tumour was 11mm and it was so far back against the chest wall I never would have felt it until it was much bigger,” she said.

“I realised I wasn’t being very healthy. I have two children who need me. I turned my life around, joined the gym and decided to get healthy.

“I had an MRI – it was caught in time. It hadn’t spread into surrounding tissues and it hadn’t spread to my lymph nodes.”

She added: “When my 10-year-old came down stairs and said to me, ‘Mummy, me and Cadain are so lucky that you are alive’, that was so true. If I hadn’t known I was a carrier of the gene I would never have known that I had cancer.

“I firmly believe if it wasn’t for the research that had been done I would not be here today.

“If you think there is something wrong, go to the doctor and get it checked out, because in the long term that is what you need to do.”

Maura’s story is one of around 10 audio recordings from cancer survivors which will be played at Race for Life events across the UK this autumn.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a series of 3K, 5K, 10K, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions every year to fund research into 200 types of cancer.

“Funds raised - whether its £10 or £100 will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives,” added Jean.

For information on returning sponsorship or to make a donation, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.