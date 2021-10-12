Need for Irish unity referendum in Republic of Ireland a ‘myth’, says NI’s former top prosecutor

The former Northern Ireland director of public prosecutions (DPP) Barra McGrory has said it is “a myth” to say the Republic of Ireland would need to have a referendum on Irish unification if a majority in Northern Ireland voted for it.

The BBC reports that two legal experts have said that the Republic of Ireland may not need to have a referendum on the question of Irish unity if a majority in Northern Ireland voted in favour.

It has been widely reasoned that there must be such a poll on both sides of the border. However, Mr McGrory told the BBC that is "a myth".

He added: "There only has to be one in the north. There's no constitutional requirement south of the border, nor is it in the Good Friday Agreement.

"I'm always surprised by some of the articles I read in the media that there have to be referendums north and south on Irish unity."

Barra McGrory has been one of the most prominent legal representatives in Northern Ireland for many years.

He represented Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness but also loyalist paramilitaries and unionist politicians.

He transferred to the Bar in 2009 and was appointed Director of Public Prosecutions for Northern Ireland in 2011 - the first Catholic to hold the post - where he served until the end of 2017.

He has now returned to private practice at the Bars of Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and England and Wales.

One of Ireland's leading academic lawyers, Dr David Kenny, agrees with Mr McGrory’s assessment.

But both Mr McGrory and Dr Kenny from Trinity College Dublin, said there were probably good political reasons for the Republic of Ireland proceeding with a referendum rather than with a vote in the Oireachteas (Irish parliament).

Commenting on a referendum south of the border, Dr Kenny said: "As a matter of legal principle, there is a good case that the bare act of consenting to unification could be done without one."

If there is no requirement for a poll south of the border it could avoid a scenario where northern nationalists vote in favour of unification while people in the south reject it.

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement refers to "the people on the island" exercising "their right of self-determination on the basis of consent, freely and concurrently given, North and South, to bring about a united Ireland" subject to the principle of consent in Northern Ireland.

But it does not specifically say how that might be done in the Republic.

The Irish constitution, Bunreacht na hÉireann, is the Republic's supreme legal document.

Article 3 - endorsed in a 1998 referendum - says it is "the firm will of the Irish Nation, in harmony and friendship, to unite all the people who share the territory of the island of Ireland in all the diversity of their identities and traditions, recognising that a united Ireland shall be brought about only by peaceful means with the consent of a majority of the people, democratically expressed, in both jurisdictions in the island."

That wording and the 1998 referendum vote has led some lawyers to believe there is no need for another poll.

But academics from Trinity, Queens, Ulster University and University College London have previously argued that while there is a case for not proceeding with such a poll, there are sound political and other non-unity constitutional reasons for having one.

Those reasons include giving British citizens in Northern Ireland the rights to vote in presidential elections and constitutional referendums.