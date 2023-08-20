Neigbours ‘relieved’ that deaths of elderly couple in Co Down not being treated as suspicious

But there’s a ‘feeling of sadness’ as they may have been dead for months

Police outside the house on the Greenan Road in Newry

Neighbours of an elderly couple who were found dead in their neglected Co Down home are “relieved” after police confirmed the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

However, the discovery of Jim and Mary McLoughlin’s remains inside their rural bungalow in Burren, just outside Warrenpoint, has raised some “difficult questions”, according to local councillor Declan McAteer.

The SDLP councillor added that there are mixed feelings in the community.

“There is a sense of relief that nothing untoward has happened,” said Mr McAteer.

“That is comforting for people.

“But there’s a great feeling of sadness too given the circumstances — it’s all very tragic.”

The pair, who are said to be in their 80s, had not been seen for up to six months before a postman raised the alarm last Thursday.

Royal Mail then notified the PSNI and officers were sent to check on the occupants of the property on Greenan Road which led to the shocking discovery.

Forensic tests were carried out and police remained at the scene over the weekend as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“It is believed the deaths may have occurred some time ago,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“A post mortem has taken place and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious at this time, however enquiries are ongoing.”

Police at a property on the Greenan Road outside Warrenpoint after the death of an elderly couple. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Mr McAteer said residents have been doing some soul searching in recent days.

“Outside the home was very run down, but that is to be expected if they are both elderly with no nearby family to help with the garden,” he said.

“But of course people are wondering if there’s anything that could have been done. Neighbours did reach out to them and offered lifts and things, but the couple were very private and preferred a quiet life which makes it difficult for others to spot important signs.

“I think that’s what makes the current situation so poignant.”

Mr McAteer said the tragic incident highlights the erosion of community in the modern world.

“It has brought that into focus,” he said. “It’s no one’s fault as such, it is just the way the society has gone, but this is one of the consequences of that which I think has been a big shock for people. It certainly makes you sit up and think.”

The deceased man and woman are understood to have lived at the address for more than 40 years and have been described as “very quiet people”.

One neighbour told Sunday Life they had not seen the couple since February — although they suggested the pair only ventured out about once a month.

They described the McLoughlins as “private” people who, despite being civil people, kept to themselves.

“You might have seen them going into Warrenpoint or Newry the odd time,” the local resident said.

Another long-term resident said the couple were “just quiet people, it was just their way, so you wouldn’t see them very often”.

“If you thought there was something wrong you would have gone up to help them, it’s awful, nobody deserves to go like that,” they said.