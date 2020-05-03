Nesbitt quits Stormont committee over lockdown infringement

Mike Nesbitt has apologised for ‘poor judgment’.

Former Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt has resigned as deputy chairman of a Stormont committee after he admitted a lockdown infringement.

The Sunday World newspaper reported that the Strangford MLA had visited a friend on the north coast in Northern Ireland.

Regulations advise against unnecessary journeys.

Mr Nesbitt said he had made some “very poor decisions”.

“This has been a stressful and difficult period for me and unfortunately I have made some very poor decisions,” he said.

“I am remorseful and apologise. I shall not return during lockdown.

“I have also tendered my resignation as deputy chair of the Committee of the Executive Office to my party leader, Steve Aiken.”

It is understood Mr Nesbitt will remain an MLA.

Mr Aiken said he has accepted Mr Nesbitt’s resignation.

“Breaking the lockdown regulations is totally unacceptable, no matter who you are,” he said.

“The rules are there to help save lives. Mike has made a huge mistake and he has accepted what he did was wrong.

“I have accepted his resignation as deputy chair of the Committee for the Executive Office.

“The lockdown rules are there to help save lives and the message remains the same. Stay home, protect the NHS, save lives.”