Neurologist Dr Michael Watt at centre of patient recall successfully applies to be removed from medical register

Neurologist Dr Michael Watt can no longer work as a doctor in the UK after he successfully applied to be removed from the medical register.

The Medical Practitioner’s Tribunal Service (MPTS) considered the application in private but said in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon that his name was “voluntarily erased from the medical register” last Friday.

The MPTS is the body responsible for conducting hearings into the fitness to practise of doctors and makes independent decisions about cases referred by the General Medical Council (GMC).

A statement said: “Having heard evidence in relation to exceptional circumstances under the guidance on making decisions on voluntary erasure applications and advising on administrative erasure, the tribunal determined to accept Dr Watt’s application for voluntary erasure.”

The GMC has expressed disappointment at the development, which means he will not face a fitness to practise hearing and any subsequent sanction by regulators.

A spokesman said: “We are extremely disappointed that the Medical Practitioners Tribunal has allowed Dr Watt’s application for voluntary erasure as we felt it was in the public interest for the allegations to be heard by the tribunal in an open and transparent way.

“Patients of Dr Watt have suffered immense harm and our thoughts are with them and their families.”

A fitness to practise hearing would have been the forum where he would have been held accountable for alleged failings and concerns raised about the treatment he delivered to patients.

The Independent Neurology Inquiry will continue despite the MPTS decision but will examine any potential systemic failures and issues within neurology services in Northern Ireland, as opposed to the accusations faced by Dr Watt.

Earlier this year, the Belfast Health Trust board was told the trust has received 274 clinical medical negligence claims from former patients of the consultant neurologist.

The board heard that lawyers acting on behalf of the trust have been instructed to ensure the process is as straightforward as possible to minimise any further trauma to patients.

However, a solicitor who represents some of the patients said he expects the final number of medical negligence cases to be closer to 500.

Patrick Mullarkey from O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors said: “A Department of Health review found 600 patients had a substandard experience, so I think there could be a few hundred more cases yet.

“The kinds of cases we are dealing with are patients who were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) or epilepsy when they didn’t have it.

“Patients were diagnosed on the first presentation, without the appropriate neurological investigation having been undertaken, and prescribed medication they didn’t need.”